Use Canned Corned Beef To Create A Flavorful Jamaican Classic

You only need one can of corned beef to make about five servings of Jamaican bully beef. According to many recipes, you'll saute the onions, garlic, and peppers in oil before the canned corn beef comes into play. When the aromatics and vegetables are sauteed, you'll add that aforementioned corned beef, herbs, and spices. Canned corned beef is already cooked, so it should only take a few minutes to brown the ingredient to avoid drying it out or overcooking the meat. The tomatoes and other scallions are typically added towards the end of the cooking process. Now, it's time to serve.

There are other ways to spruce up your Jamaican bully beef. Some versions of the recipe add cabbage, which is an easy way to add flavor and more vegetables to the dish. Other vegetables like carrots or corn can easily be added to your Jamaican bully beef. A squirt of ketchup will also offer another dose of tomatoes and some mild sweetness. Scotch bonnet peppers are hot, so you can use more if you really like spicy food or opt for a milder pepper if you have a lower spice tolerance. And to try your hand at another popular dish from the country's cuisine, here's our baked Jamaican beef patty recipe, which uses ground beef instead of corned beef.