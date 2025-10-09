EPA Proposes Changes To National Drinking Water Rules. Should You Be Concerned?

Better known as PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals are found in numerous products as well as in the environment, water supplies, and the human body. It's estimated that 98% of Americans have PFAS in their bloodstream, and heavy exposure to these "forever chemicals" is linked to major health problems, including certain types of cancer. PFAS have become so controversial that many restaurants, including Wendy's, have made plans to cease using PFAS in food packaging. Researchers have pushed for regulations on PFAS in water supplies, and up until very recently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) appeared to be making a concerted effort to control substances in drinking water.

The EPA previously proposed that specific PFAS chemicals would be subject to regulation on Maximum Contaminant Levels in water supplies around the country, and the agency gave utility companies until 2029 to take the necessary efforts. Along with changing the deadline from 2029 to 2031, the EPA is requesting that the Maximum Contaminant Levels requirement be scaled back. That would mean that PFAS go unregulated in water supplies throughout the nation, which could put consumers at significant risk. The widespread proliferation of PFAS means that people are exposed to the chemicals in a variety of ways, and certain PFAS are associated with serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like pregnant people, children, and those who live in proximity to industries that use PFAS regularly.