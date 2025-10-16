Not Pizza Hut Nor Domino's: Here's The Best Pizza Chain Hands Down

When you think of chain pizza, your mind probably jumps to oily slices in a cardboard delivery box with the predictable toppings of cheese and pepperoni. It's not a bad thing — chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's often hit the spot when we have that type of quick pizza craving. However, according to our ranking, Blaze Pizza is the best pizza chain in America.

Since opening its first location in 2012, Blaze Pizza has grown to over 300 locations nationwide, and for good reason. In this fast-casual model, you move down the line and build your pizza pie just how you like it. Everything is personal and customizable — the pizzas come as an 11-inch pie with six slices, which is good for one hungry person or a lighter meal for two. You can choose from over 35 fresh toppings and four crust options, including vegan and gluten-free crusts. Consider going artisanal with toppings like artichoke, spicy chorizo, and roasted garlic. If you feel overwhelmed, choose from Blaze's Fast Fire'D Favorites, like the Spicy Pepperoni or the Herbivore.

It's not just about toppings, though. Blaze is incredibly quick when it comes to cranking out pizza pies. If you're wondering how long Blaze cooks its pizzas, one restaurant can produce around 200 pizzas per hour. Thanks to the inferno-hot, open-flame ovens that hit around 900 degrees Fahrenheit, raw pizza dough gets perfectly crisp in about three minutes.