This New-To-Costco Cookware Set Is Helping Home Cooks Whip Up World-Class Meals

Buying a full cookware set is a commitment — it can save money to buy pots and pans as a set, but you want to make sure all of the pieces and quality are worth the investment. While professional chefs typically like to buy one pot or pan at a time, if you're remodeling the kitchen or moving into a new home, purchasing a new cookware set is extremely convenient. For a set that combines style and durability, consider one of the new items that have hit Costco this October: the Our Place 14-piece Essentials Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set at.

This is a robust set that includes several sizes of frying pans, saucepans, a stockpot, a deep saute pan, lids, and silicone liners to safely store the pans without scratching. For $229.99, this set covers all the cookware basics. Not including the lids or liners (which are each counted as one of the 14 pieces), the pots and pans each come out to be $32.70. Each piece is coated in Thermakind, a scratch-resistant ceramic nonstick coating that's made without PTFE or other PFAS chemicals.

Beyond the nonstick coating, these pans are designed for the active home cook who wants durable, easy-to-clean, and convenient cookware. The set is compatible with induction stovetops and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The sleek design also translates to being lightweight and easier to lift. If classic black isn't your color, the set also comes in cream or blue.