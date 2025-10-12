This New-To-Costco Cookware Set Is Helping Home Cooks Whip Up World-Class Meals
Buying a full cookware set is a commitment — it can save money to buy pots and pans as a set, but you want to make sure all of the pieces and quality are worth the investment. While professional chefs typically like to buy one pot or pan at a time, if you're remodeling the kitchen or moving into a new home, purchasing a new cookware set is extremely convenient. For a set that combines style and durability, consider one of the new items that have hit Costco this October: the Our Place 14-piece Essentials Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set at.
This is a robust set that includes several sizes of frying pans, saucepans, a stockpot, a deep saute pan, lids, and silicone liners to safely store the pans without scratching. For $229.99, this set covers all the cookware basics. Not including the lids or liners (which are each counted as one of the 14 pieces), the pots and pans each come out to be $32.70. Each piece is coated in Thermakind, a scratch-resistant ceramic nonstick coating that's made without PTFE or other PFAS chemicals.
Beyond the nonstick coating, these pans are designed for the active home cook who wants durable, easy-to-clean, and convenient cookware. The set is compatible with induction stovetops and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The sleek design also translates to being lightweight and easier to lift. If classic black isn't your color, the set also comes in cream or blue.
Is the Our Place 14-piece set worth it?
Solid cookware makes food and the entire cooking process better. We've all felt the frustration of eggs sticking to a pan or trying to strain a far-too-heavy pot of pasta, or even pans that get scratched and beaten up within a year. For passionate home cooks, it's always worth investing in a quality cookware set.
While $229 feels like a lot to spend all at once, when you look at it as around $30 per piece, that is certainly reasonable. Compared to other cookware sets available at Costco, the Our Place set is a good deal, falling somewhere in the middle for cookware price ranges. Some smaller sets cost as low as $169, while most cost around the same as the Our Place set, and some sets go for much more ($300-$500) while having fewer pieces.
As this is a new product at Costco, there are currently no reviews on the product page. The set offered at Costco seems to be exclusive to the warehouse retailer, but Our Place offers a similar, 13-piece set on its website. Here, the products found in the set get 4.7 stars out of 5 from 60,000+ reviews, with customers raving that nothing sticks to the pans and the performance of the pieces is excellent. It's always worth looking beyond just the company's website, and on an r/Cooking thread on Reddit, one original poster complained that their Our Place pan lost its non-stick ability after six months, with other users sharing similar complaints. As with any non-stick pans, it's important to not put them under the broiler and only wash by hand, so take these precautions if investing in the Our Place set.