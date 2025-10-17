This West Village Eatery Is One Of The Best Italian Restaurants In New York
On the corner of Grove and Bleecker Streets in Manhattan's West Village, a chalkboard announces the day's specials. These handwritten words display what awaits inside Via Carota — a restaurant that has captivated New York City since November 2014. Chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi have built a place where every plate tells a story. Via Carota marks the first collaboration between Williams and Sodi, a couple who had already established themselves individually on the city's dining scene with Buvette and I Sodi respectively. The name, which means "Carrot Street" in Italian, references a Florentine thoroughfare near where Sodi once lived.
The menu at Via Carota reads like a love letter to Italy. Many of the kitchen's offerings shift regularly throughout the year, highlighting seasonal ingredients. The olive oil is made with fruits pressed at Sodi's groves in Barberino di Mugello, a historic village in Tuscany. Popular starters include olive all'ascolana (fried green olives stuffed with pork sausage) and bruschetta topped with cultured butter and anchovies or pears, gorgonzola, and walnuts. The antipasti selection includes classics like 24-month aged prosciutto and Parmigiano and ribollita, a traditional Tuscan vegetable bread soup.
Via Carota celebrates the soul of Italian cuisine in the heart of NYC
Pasta is Via Carota's star attraction. The tonnarelli cacio e pepe is the signature, but the lineup also features pappardelle with wild boar ragu and risotto with Meyer lemon. Mains range from coniglio fritto (fried rabbit) to polipo (grilled octopus) to svizzerina (hand-chopped, grass-fed steak) to Sicilian meatballs studded with pine nuts and raisins. The wine program favors Italian producers, thoughtfully balancing natural bottlings with selections from acclaimed estates. Aperitif hour brings sophisticated takes on the beloved Negroni, alongside spritzes that honor Italy's leisurely pre-dinner drinks.
Via Carota has drawn critical praise since its opening. Williams and Sodi received the James Beard Award for Best Chefs, New York City in 2019, further cementing their status among America's finest. Over the past decade, the restaurant has served notable guests such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lawrence, Andy Cohen, and Taylor Swift. Food luminary and cookbook author Samin Nosrat even crowned Via Carota's insalata verde "the best green salad in the world." Beyond celebrity sightings and industry accolades, regular patrons return again and again, allured by the space's welcoming warmth and authenticity.
In a bustling town defined by constant innovation, Via Carota is a tribute to the simple pleasures of Italian dining. Williams and Sodi's vision is a testament to why osteria culture has delighted the world for generations.