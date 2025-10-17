This West Village Eatery Is One Of The Best Italian Restaurants In New York

On the corner of Grove and Bleecker Streets in Manhattan's West Village, a chalkboard announces the day's specials. These handwritten words display what awaits inside Via Carota — a restaurant that has captivated New York City since November 2014. Chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi have built a place where every plate tells a story. Via Carota marks the first collaboration between Williams and Sodi, a couple who had already established themselves individually on the city's dining scene with Buvette and I Sodi respectively. The name, which means "Carrot Street" in Italian, references a Florentine thoroughfare near where Sodi once lived.

The menu at Via Carota reads like a love letter to Italy. Many of the kitchen's offerings shift regularly throughout the year, highlighting seasonal ingredients. The olive oil is made with fruits pressed at Sodi's groves in Barberino di Mugello, a historic village in Tuscany. Popular starters include olive all'ascolana (fried green olives stuffed with pork sausage) and bruschetta topped with cultured butter and anchovies or pears, gorgonzola, and walnuts. The antipasti selection includes classics like 24-month aged prosciutto and Parmigiano and ribollita, a traditional Tuscan vegetable bread soup.