12 Overrated NYC Restaurants You Can Skip, According To A Local

New York City is the best restaurant city in the world, until it isn't. For every hidden gem tucked into a basement in Queens, there's a "must-try" Manhattan hotspot serving mediocrity at luxury prices. Much of the city's food scene runs on hype cycles and PR budgets that revolve around a celebrity sighting or a viral TikTok dish, and suddenly you can't get a reservation unless you've won an Oscar or had a philanthropic organization named after you.

This list isn't about trashing New York dining. It's about recalibrating your expectations. These are restaurants that look great on social media and make tourists feel like they've "done" New York, but anyone who actually eats out here regularly knows they're more smoke than substance. Some started out strong and coasted on reputation, while others were born as branding exercises. To be clear, none of these places are disasters. You'll get fed, and you might even enjoy yourself, but if you live here, you can do better. More often than not, there's no need for the pomp. The best pizza places in New York City are some of the best in the world, so if you find yourself jaded by the elitism of the New York dining scene, grab a slice.