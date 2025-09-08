How To Ask For A Slice Of Pizza Like A True New Yorker

In a Mashed poll, New York-style pizza received more than half of all votes, eclipsing other popular regional styles, including those of Chicago and Detroit. And if you're lucky enough to enjoy a slice in the Big Apple, you'll experience some of the best pizza in the world — provided you know what to ask for when ordering from one of the city's numerous pizzerias and food vendors. Let's say you want a basic slice unadorned by toppings, just cheese, sauce, and bread. In this case, asking for a cheese pizza or cheese slice could invite some ridicule.

For reasons that are unclear to non-New Yorkers, a plain pizza or slice is the preferred nomenclature when it comes to pie without toppings. On Reddit, a commenter states, "When I lived in NYC for a few years, I often got blank stares when I asked for a slice of cheese," while another person comments, "In NY/NJ, plain. Anywhere else, cheese." In some instances, you can get away with calling it a "regular" slice, though this may be controversial depending on the predilections of your pizza purveyor. If you want the most popular topping, ask for a pepperoni slice (which falls just behind plain in terms of popularity), but don't overdo it. Pizza that's loaded down with toppings is messier and harder to eat on-the-go, and it also deprives you of the delicious simplicity of a plain New York-style slice.