How To Ask For A Slice Of Pizza Like A True New Yorker
In a Mashed poll, New York-style pizza received more than half of all votes, eclipsing other popular regional styles, including those of Chicago and Detroit. And if you're lucky enough to enjoy a slice in the Big Apple, you'll experience some of the best pizza in the world — provided you know what to ask for when ordering from one of the city's numerous pizzerias and food vendors. Let's say you want a basic slice unadorned by toppings, just cheese, sauce, and bread. In this case, asking for a cheese pizza or cheese slice could invite some ridicule.
For reasons that are unclear to non-New Yorkers, a plain pizza or slice is the preferred nomenclature when it comes to pie without toppings. On Reddit, a commenter states, "When I lived in NYC for a few years, I often got blank stares when I asked for a slice of cheese," while another person comments, "In NY/NJ, plain. Anywhere else, cheese." In some instances, you can get away with calling it a "regular" slice, though this may be controversial depending on the predilections of your pizza purveyor. If you want the most popular topping, ask for a pepperoni slice (which falls just behind plain in terms of popularity), but don't overdo it. Pizza that's loaded down with toppings is messier and harder to eat on-the-go, and it also deprives you of the delicious simplicity of a plain New York-style slice.
Other New York pizza rules to abide
If you've wondered whether New Yorkers actually fold their pizza, the answer is yes, for the most part. Amply sized New York style pizza is simply easier to consume when folded, especially if you're enjoying a slice on the go. This pizza folding tradition may even have roots in Naples, Italy, where a folded margherita slice is referred to as portafoglio (wallet) or libretto (booklet). That doesn't mean you'll be run out of town if you dare to eat your pizza unfolded, but you may get a few strange looks if you're struggling to eat an oversized slice as-is.
Along with avoiding the dreaded "C-word" when ordering, out-of-towners should also don a self-assured demeanor to counter the sometimes chaotic situations that can pop up at pizza joints in the city (especially late at night when drunken revelers are desperately craving cheesy, carby goodness to sober them up). When it's your turn, speak loudly and confidently. You'll probably be asked whether the order is to stay or to go, which will dictate whether the pizza is presented on a paper plate or in a paper bag. As for payment, many establishments are cash-only, so make sure you have a few bills handy to avoid the embarrassment of a pizza-based faux pas.