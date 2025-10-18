We Asked Italian Chefs For The Best Store-Bought Pasta Brand, And This What They Picked

Noodles made from scratch can't be beaten, but not all of us have time to tackle a homemade pasta recipe on an average weekday. Normally, most folks want to pick something up from the store, toss it in boiling water for 10 minutes, and call it a day. So, we asked Italian chefs for the best store-bought pasta brand. The fact is, not all pasta is equal, so it's worth looking out for the best varieties.

The best pasta cooks evenly and holds on to sauce well. It should have a slightly firm texture with a little bite to it. And, while you might think of pasta just as a vehicle for sauce, it should have a good flavor, too. Lesser brands can end up limp or slimy. They might cook unevenly, so some parts are mushy while others are undercooked. So, even if you think all noodles are basically the same, there are some notable differences.

I spoke to four chefs from Italian restaurants who told me their favorite brands of store-bought pasta. They covered everything from everyday favorites that you can pick up at the average grocery store to fresh pasta splurges that you might have to go to a specialty store to find. And, as a half-Italian food writer, I have strong opinions about it, too. Here are the seven best pasta brands, as chosen by Italian chefs, so you know what to pick up next time you head to the store.