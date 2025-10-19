The Best And Worst Costco Bakery Cakes, Tried And Ranked

While taking photos for this piece, I mixed up the lids for the Mocha Crunch Bar cake and the yet-to-come Tuxedo Cake. Both are the same shape, and there's nothing to say they couldn't be switched based on appearances. I figured I'd look up an image of one or both to confirm before taking a bite, but then I cut into the Mocha Crunch Bar Cake and knew exactly which one I'd selected — my kitchen immediately smelled like a coffee shop.

If you really like coffee, you're going to like the Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. If you're lukewarm or completely out on the caffeinated beverage, this is not the cake for you. With layers of cake, mocha mousse, cappuccino mousse, and mocha crunch, it's hard to tell exactly where the strongest coffee flavor comes from because it permeates every bite. The chocolate cake is moist, while the mousses are light and airy with a sweetness that's far from overpowering.

The real star of this cake, though, is the crunch. The second-to-last of six layers, the crunch is some kind of wafer and mousse combination that reminded me of a Kit-Kat bar. Costco needs to drop everything and incorporate this into every other cake ASAP. The added texture is absolutely phenomenal. I would put it up there with the Oreo and fudge in a Dairy Queen ice cream cake as one of the standout layers in any dessert. Overall, the crunch is great, the coffee is strong, and the cake is fine, but not my favorite for $18.99.