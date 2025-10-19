13 Best Italian Foods To Buy At Trader Joe's, According To Customers

Trader Joe's is beloved for many reasons. It's affordable, the staff are notoriously friendly, and it's got plenty of frozen and premade foods to stock your fridge and freezer (alongside produce, dairy, and all your other grocery staples). Certain items have even gained a cult following, like the Mandarin orange chicken, the Buffalo chicken dip, and the cookie butter. While these tried-and-true products are often on shopping lists, there's a category that sometimes gets overlooked in favor of flashier fare: Italian.

Trader Joe's (or Trader Giotto's, as they often refer to it) has a line of Italian staples and premade meals that are a must next time you hit this national grocery chain. From basics like pesto and pizza sauce to bakery all-stars like ciabatta and focaccia to stuffed pastas like ravioli, there's something Italian for every taste. We conducted online research, read customer reviews, and recalled personal experiences to determine the best Italian foods at Trader Joe's. Read on to discover our top recommendations.