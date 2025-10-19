13 Best Italian Foods To Buy At Trader Joe's, According To Customers
Trader Joe's is beloved for many reasons. It's affordable, the staff are notoriously friendly, and it's got plenty of frozen and premade foods to stock your fridge and freezer (alongside produce, dairy, and all your other grocery staples). Certain items have even gained a cult following, like the Mandarin orange chicken, the Buffalo chicken dip, and the cookie butter. While these tried-and-true products are often on shopping lists, there's a category that sometimes gets overlooked in favor of flashier fare: Italian.
Trader Joe's (or Trader Giotto's, as they often refer to it) has a line of Italian staples and premade meals that are a must next time you hit this national grocery chain. From basics like pesto and pizza sauce to bakery all-stars like ciabatta and focaccia to stuffed pastas like ravioli, there's something Italian for every taste. We conducted online research, read customer reviews, and recalled personal experiences to determine the best Italian foods at Trader Joe's. Read on to discover our top recommendations.
Ricotta & lemon zest ravioli
Trader Joe's has a pretty extensive range of stuffed pastas, from those with simple cheese fillings to more elaborate seasonal offerings. One of those seasonal bites available during the summer months is the ricotta & lemon zest ravioli. Made in a Sicilian style, these ravioli are filled with creamy, fresh ricotta and lemon zest for a bright take on this classic Italian dish.
Though some may find the lemon flavor a bit too strong, it is a citrus-forward alternative to some of Trader Joe's other richer ravioli flavors, like spinach and ricotta or honey-roasted pumpkin. While they taste delicious in a simple butter sauce and topped with your cheese of choice, you could also pair these lemon ravioli with other Trader Joe's products; the seasonal lemon pesto allows you to really double down on citrus flavor, while the herbaceousness of the pesto alla genovese offsets the acidity for a complementary pairing.
Pizza sauce
Trader Joe's pizza sauce was absent from shelves for many months — and it's because the brand was busy revamping the flavor. But now, the sauce is back and better than ever. The smooth, thick consistency was a hallmark of the original formulation, and TJ's has kept that quality the same in the new version. It's also more seasoned than its predecessor, adding additional flavor without overpowering the other must-have elements of a pizza, like crust and cheese. It's not too sweet, not too salty, and not too oniony or garlicky. It's well-balanced, spreadable, and filled with rich tomato flavor.
While its primary use is obviously on pizza, you can also add this sauce as a tomato base in other dishes like soups or pasta, making it a multipurpose addition to your pantry. Plus, at only $1.99 per jar, it's hard to beat the price. And since it's shelf-stable, you can stock up on several cans during your next TJ's run so you always have it on hand to make this 15-minute veggie pizza.
Tomato & burrata ravioloni
This Trader Joe's pasta has a cult following. Rave reviews on Reddit range from "This SLAPS," to "THESE ARE AMAZING!!!!!" Even self-proclaimed Trader Joe's ravioli experts rank this pasta as their top pick.
The love for this product comes from its flavorful make-up: It's crafted in Italy with creamy burrata and three types of tomatoes (crushed, roasted, and dried) before mozzarella cheese, butter, breadcrumbs, and basil paste are added. And, as ravioli's larger, more stuffed cousin, the ravioloni has even more filling, so you get that sought-after filling in every delicious bite.
The added beauty of this pasta is that it can be mixed with a range of different sauces thanks to its simple — yet flavorful — filling. The cheese and tomato flavor profile pairs well with a classic tomato sauce, a garlicky butter sauce, basil pesto, or even a creamy white sauce. You really can't go wrong.
Vegan kale, cashew and basil pesto
The Trader Joe's vegan kale pesto is a modern interpretation of a classic Italian staple. Like the traditional condiment, it has the herbaceous notes of basil, but it also has freshness from kale, creaminess from cashews and butter, and a hint of lemon juice. It's free of any unwanted additives and, according to some reviewers, tastes like their own homemade pesto variations.
This versatile sauce can be added to pasta, sandwiches, or even salads to add intensity of flavor and depth. Not only does it level-up dishes on its own, but it's easy to amp up with your own ingredients for even more flavor — add some of your favorite extra virgin olive oil (bonus points for infused oils like chili oil), top it with fresh herbs, or mix it with a creamy base for a basil-kale-cream sauce (just be sure to avoid some of the common pitfalls of cooking with pesto). But don't fret; even if you don't have any add-ons on hand, it's still delicious on its own, right out of the container.
Italian-style wedding soup
Called wedding soup for the way the meat and veggie flavors beautifully blend, this soup is a must-grab on any Trader Joe's shopping list. The Italian-style wedding soup has quickly become a mainstay for many soup lovers. It's made with beef meatballs (even though the traditional recipe didn't always include this ingredient), a mix of savory and sweet veggies like carrots and onions, and finished with wedding soup's signature acini di pepe pasta pearls.
The product is packaged in a large glass jar (notably similar to Rao's jarred wedding soup). To warm up the soup, you can put it in a pot and bring it to a boil, or add it to a bowl and pop it in the microwave. Though the soup is delicious straight out of the package, you can also zhuzh it up by adding your favorite spices (black pepper, red pepper flakes, or dried Italian seasoning would all be delicious) or topping with some Parmesan cheese to add a hint of creaminess. Serve with a hunk of crusty bread, and you've got a delicious, filling, and cozy meal.
Italian Bomba hot pepper sauce
Made with Calabrian chilies, this sauce is an explosion of flavor. The peppers have been pickled and fermented, giving them a taste that is a blend of sweet, spicy, and sour, all at once. It's not a hot sauce that smacks you in the face; instead, it slowly builds with each bite, getting more fiery as your meal continues.
It's the perfect sauce to add to other sauces to make your own concoction. Add it to marinara or pizza sauce for a slightly spicy take on a classic. You could also add it to pesto or even a simple Alfredo sauce for a bit of tang. In addition to pasta sauces, the Bomba sauce can be mixed with more unexpected ingredients. Adding it to Greek yogurt or mayo makes a perfect pairing with tacos. Or adding it to soy sauce or hoisin sauce gives your next Asian-inspired meal a kick. This versatility — in addition to its yumminess — is what has made this sauce a viral sensation.
Lemon pesto sauce
When next summer rolls around, keep your eyes open for this seasonal sauce. Inspired by the Amalfi coast, where the lemons hang plentifully from the trees, it's a unique take on a classic basil pesto. Made with a mix of whole lemons, oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, and spices, it's a potent sauce that packs a big, bright, lemony punch.
While the most logical use for this pesto is on top of pasta, TJs also recommends pairing it with grilled chicken, shrimp kabobs, or even as a spread on top of toasted bread. Customers have gotten even more creative, using it in chicken salad, stir-fry, as the base for a vinaigrette, or paired with butter and mixed with roasted veggies. Just be aware that this sauce is very powerful. Even a single tablespoon added to pasta delivers a lot of flavor, so a less-is-more approach is best when adding it to any dish to not overdo it.
Bruschetta sauce
Bruschetta combines some of Italy's finest signature ingredients: tomato, basil, and garlic. Trader Joe's has taken these flavorful ingredients, mixed them in oil, and added spices to create a simple yet effective blend. And the best part? As it sits in the fridge, the ingredients meld over time to maximize the flavor. For $2.99, it doesn't get much better.
While the classic preparation for bruschetta is atop a toasted crostini, don't let tradition dampen your creativity. This sauce can be used as a pasta sauce (as is or blended until smooth) or used to top your favorite protein, like chicken or fish. Mix it with mozzarella to create a fast and easy caprese salad — and don't forget the balsamic glaze to finish. The only knock against this crowd-favorite sauce? Some people find the garlic a little too overpowering — but that's fixable by warming the sauce up to mellow out the garlic flavor.
Aglio olio seasoning blend
One of Trader Joe's newer spice mixes, this concoction is a blend of dried parsley, salt, garlic, red bell pepper, and chili flakes. The versatile mix can be used on almost any savory dish, making it an instant favorite among TJ's devotees.
The classic Italian flavors make it perfect for using atop pasta or mixed with olive oil as a dipping sauce for crusty Italian bread. But you can also add it to pizza, eggs, or ricotta cheese (think delicious ricotta toast or mixed into stuffed shells or lasagna). It's even good on proteins like chicken or fish — there really is no limit to what it can do.
Unlike many ground seasonings, this blend has a bit of texture (similar to the brand's cult classic Everything But The Bagel Seasoning) that many seem to love. And at just $2.49 per jar, it won't break the bank to add this to your spice rack.
Autumnal harvest creamy pasta sauce
Trader Joe's fans stock up on this limited-time, fall-favorite every time autumn rolls around. Though made with a traditional tomato base, this sauce has been blended with pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots to infuse it with fall's signature flavors. The creamy, savory sauce is finished with rosemary and sage to give it the perfect autumnal taste that complements pasta, protein, and more. Unlike some thin (and disappointing) jarred sauces, this one has been mixed with heavy cream and butter to give extra thickness and creaminess that can be hard to find in prepared pasta sauce.
While you can add it to plain pasta for a delicious meal, it's also the perfect partner for some of Trader Joe's other seasonal fall products, like the butternut squash or pumpkin-stuffed ravioli. For a more creative approach, sub it for regular tomato sauce in chicken parm or swap it out for your usual pizza sauce on your favorite pie.
Focaccia bread with roasted tomato & Parmesan
Focaccia is a cozy, comforting bread perfect for enjoying on its own or amping up with sandwich toppings. But Trader Joe's has taken it to a whole new level with roasted tomato and Parmesan toppings to impart a "mix of iconic Italian flavors." The bread is also prepared in a stone hearth oven, giving it a crispy exterior and soft, pillowy center for the best of both flavor and texture.
The loaf is delicious simply dipped in olive oil and enjoyed as an appetizer — even better if that oil is mixed with another TJ's Italian favorite, the alio olio seasoning. It's also the ideal side for Trader Joe's prepared pastas like cacio e pepe, various raviolis, or the famed cauliflower gnocchi.
When enjoying it as a sandwich, the options are nearly endless. Stick with Italian classics like prosciutto, burrata, and arugula, or opt for a mouth-watering Italian variation on a grilled cheese instead.
Everything ciabatta rolls
While Trader Joe's might be most well-known for its frozen products or cult-favorite items like dips and seasonings, don't overlook the grocer's bakery section. When it comes to TJ's bread, the Everything ciabatta rolls top the charts according to many customers.
The rolls are tender inside but have a crusty exterior covered generously in Trader Joe's signature Everything But the Bagel seasoning. The dried garlic, dried onion, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds add the perfect amount of flavor for breakfast sandwiches, like a bacon, egg, and cheese, or lunch sandwiches, like turkey, ham, or roast beef. The options really are endless. They're so good, in fact, that you can eat them without any toppings at all. The roll toasted with a bit of butter or cream cheese is the perfect substitute for an everything bagel. You can even intentionally let the bread get stale and turn it into croutons or stuffing, stretching its shelf life when you think creatively.
Italian truffle cheese
Cheese is a hallmark of Italian cuisine. From mozzarella to ricotta to Parmesan, you'll find cheese as the make-or-break ingredient in countless classic Italian recipes. And while truffle cheese might not immediately come to mind as an Italian classic, it's a must-add to your shopping list next time you visit Trader Joe's.
Infused with Italian black truffles from the Umbria region, the semi-soft cheese is aged for 15 days to create its earthy flavor. Despite the inclusion of pricey black truffles, this cheese is on par cost-wise (or even a bit cheaper) with Trader Joe's other specialty cheeses at $13.99 per pound.
It's the ideal addition to a cheese board thanks to the perfect balance of truffle flavor; it's especially delicious when paired with a salty bite like almonds, walnuts, or even salted crackers. Just skip using this cheese anywhere it will be melted, as it can diminish the signature truffle taste.
Methodology
To determine the best Italian products from Trader Joe's, we first did extensive online research into the brand's offerings. Utilizing its website, third-party reviews, and blogs, we discovered fan-favorite products that kept coming up over and over again. We also read online forums like Reddit and Quora, getting anecdotes and advice from users to understand which products were worth adding to a shopping list (and which to skip). Finally, we also incorporated our own personal experiences and opinions from years of shopping at Trader Joe's. Considering all of these factors, we selected and recommended the top-reviewed products to create our final assessment.