The Apple Variety That's Sweeter Than All The Rest

Biting into an apple and being met with a bland, tasteless piece of fruit is the ultimate letdown. You were expecting a sweet, crisp, and juicy explosion of flavor, but all you tasted was disappointment. Thankfully, this can be avoided by knowing how to differentiate between various red apple varieties and the traits they're known for.

Some varieties are tart or crisp, whereas others have a softer, creamier, more mealy texture. When it comes to the sweetest apple of the lot, the Fuji variety takes the throne. The sweetness of an apple is determined by a measurement known as the Brix scale. The higher the number on the scale, the sweeter the fruit, and Fuji apples can go up to 18 on the scale. In comparison, the majority of other apple varieties average anywhere from 12 to 14.

That said, if you like your apples sweet and can't get your hands on a Fuji apple, the Kiku variety is your next best bet. These are a close second to Fuji, going up to 17 on the Brix scale. In case you can't find those either, look out for the Envy, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, and Gala varieties. These rank high on the Brix scale, and though they don't have the sugary crunch of the Fuji variety, they still have a good amount of sweetness and burst with flavor.