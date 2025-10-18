The Ohio-Based Grocery Store That Is Now Popping Up Everywhere

Even in an era of national food sellers like Walmart and Whole Foods, the grocery business can be a surprisingly regional game. Chains that dominate in one part of the country can be virtually unrecognized a few states away. However, a longtime Ohio-based grocery titan appears to have its sights set on nationwide growth. That's Kroger, a standby favorite for Midwestern shoppers.

Kroger traces its roots back nearly 150 years to a small grocery store in Cincinnati, Ohio. Over that time, it changed grocery stores forever by innovating the concept of in-store specialty departments such as bakeries and butchers. Today, it operates over 2,700 stores, including those serving shoppers under brands like Ralph's, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Fry's, Harris Teeter, and more.

In 2025, Kroger opened or substantially renovated 30 different stores. That's likely just the start of further expansion plans, with the company's CEO telling investors earlier in the year that Kroger intends to ramp up new store construction even further in 2026. Kroger even announced a new partnership with delivery service DoorDash in September 2025 that promised to dramatically expand the store's ability to deliver groceries and other items to those looking to avoid a trip to the store.