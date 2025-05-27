4 Grocery Stores That Are Taking Over 2025

It's no secret that grocery staples like coffee, beef, and even canola oil are going to cost more in 2025, and shoppers are starting to feel the squeeze. Consumer focus on locally sourced food is just one grocery store trend you may notice this year, particularly as President Donald Trump's tariffs take effect and grocery chains start passing those elevated costs onto customers. Yet, despite these fluctuations, some grocery stores are finding ways to thrive.

Chains such as Walmart, Aldi, Publix, and Trader Joe's are leveraging new consumer markets to grow their respective footprints. In addition to certain chains seeing increased quarterly profits, numerous store openings are slated to take place before 2025 draws to a close.

One reason these select chains are able to support this growth is that they appeal to budget-minded shoppers on the lookout for low-cost food solutions. Regardless of income, people are seeking ways to cut down on food spending, and as these chains continue to expand, more customers will (hopefully) have access to affordable goods.