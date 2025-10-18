The $1.50 Dollar Tree Paper Towel Hack That Saves Kitchen Space
Unless you live in a home with a gigantic, dream kitchen (lucky you!), counter space is usually quite precious. There are so many things that need to live on your counter, from your stand mixer and cookbook collection to that paper towel holder. Luckily, Dollar Tree has a bargain-priced item that can save you counter space without requiring you to hide your paper towels under the kitchen sink.
Thanks to TikTok, we've discovered Dollar Tree's Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar, which allows you store your paper towels under the cabinet — and off of the counter so you have more space to cook. It will only set you back $1.50 (plus tax where applicable) and it's worth every penny. Not to mention, it has a 4.1-star rating based on customer reviews on Dollar Tree's website. At this point, it doesn't seem like the paper towel holder is available to order online, and it might also not be sold at your store depending on location, so keep your eyes peeled in the housewares aisle.
How Dollar Tree's over-the-counter paper towel holder works — and other similar products
Getting to your local Dollar Tree to find your over-the-counter paper towel holder might be the hardest part — because installing it is rather easy. First, place your roll of paper towels on the rod, then find the kitchen cabinet where you want to store your paper towels. The cabinets above your counter and the ones below can work depending on your preference. Then, all it takes is for you to place the bars over the cabinet door, close the door, and you're ready to go — no tools required. This makes the paper towels accessible but off the counter to clean up messes like that roasted tomato marinara sauce you just knocked over.
If you can't make it to Dollar Tree, or your local store doesn't sell the paper towel holder, there are some very similar options on Amazon. This Adjustable Over the Cabinet Towel Bar seems to be made by the same company, it's stainless steel for a sleeker look, and it's priced just at $7. Another option is this Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder that can also be drilled beneath your cabinets that's priced at $8.49. And if you do find yourself at the store, here are more of the best Dollar Tree organizational products to make your kitchen experience easier.