The $1.50 Dollar Tree Paper Towel Hack That Saves Kitchen Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you live in a home with a gigantic, dream kitchen (lucky you!), counter space is usually quite precious. There are so many things that need to live on your counter, from your stand mixer and cookbook collection to that paper towel holder. Luckily, Dollar Tree has a bargain-priced item that can save you counter space without requiring you to hide your paper towels under the kitchen sink.

Thanks to TikTok, we've discovered Dollar Tree's Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar, which allows you store your paper towels under the cabinet — and off of the counter so you have more space to cook. It will only set you back $1.50 (plus tax where applicable) and it's worth every penny. Not to mention, it has a 4.1-star rating based on customer reviews on Dollar Tree's website. At this point, it doesn't seem like the paper towel holder is available to order online, and it might also not be sold at your store depending on location, so keep your eyes peeled in the housewares aisle.