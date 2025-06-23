This Roasted Tomato Marinara Is The Boost Your Meal Has Been Waiting For

Sure, store-bought marinara sauce is a great option when you're in a pinch, but if you haven't tried making your own from scratch yet, you might be surprised to learn how easy it is. This roasted tomato marinara sauce recipe by Catherine Brookes is loaded with natural sweetness and tang, offering a far superior depth of flavor to its jarred counterparts. Here, we slow-roast fresh cherry tomatoes with onion and garlic for the ultimate aromatic and caramelized richness. Once they're cooked, the juicy tomatoes are fall-apart tender, making them ideal for blitzing into a smooth sauce, and a medley of sweet, herby, and spicy add-ins creates a well-rounded blend.

The resulting homemade marinara sauce is incredibly versatile, great for storing in the fridge and using in dishes throughout the week, or even freezing for later. Try tossing it with spaghetti and meatballs, adding it to a hearty lasagne, or spooning it atop a chicken Parmesan. But, be warned, because there'll be no going back to jarred once you've discovered just how delicious this homemade version tastes.