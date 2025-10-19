This Is Hands Down The Best Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Restaurant In Pennsylvania

It's mind-boggling how many diners Guy Fieri has set foot in while filming his iconic show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." While individual establishments and some of the best moments of DDD can get lost in the 40-plus seasons, it's worth revisiting a few. When Fieri visited Philadelphia, one diner in particular grabbed his attention — and no, it doesn't serve up the city's most iconic food, Philly Cheesesteaks. Honey's Sit 'N Eat is a beloved corner brunch spot that has been serving huge plates of comfort food with a Southern-Jewish fusion since 2005. It also made our list of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants in every state.

Both cuisines have very distinct dishes and ingredients that often don't meet on the same plate. However, the menu at Honey's tastefully features Jewish classics like challah and latkes, side by side with fried green tomatoes and country-fried steak. It's not a traditional pairing, but both cuisines have dishes that are undeniably comforting and make for a perfect, quirky brunch.

The segment on the DDD episode featured the restaurant's brisket tacos, big bowls of matzo ball soup, and crispy, cheesy latkes. The recipe that chef and owner Jeb Woody (who runs the restaurant with wife Ellen Mogell) made with Guy was the restaurant's signature chicken chili Frito pie — a homemade veggie, bean, and chicken chili served atop Fritos and finished with melted cheese.