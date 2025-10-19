This Is Hands Down The Best Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Restaurant In Pennsylvania
It's mind-boggling how many diners Guy Fieri has set foot in while filming his iconic show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." While individual establishments and some of the best moments of DDD can get lost in the 40-plus seasons, it's worth revisiting a few. When Fieri visited Philadelphia, one diner in particular grabbed his attention — and no, it doesn't serve up the city's most iconic food, Philly Cheesesteaks. Honey's Sit 'N Eat is a beloved corner brunch spot that has been serving huge plates of comfort food with a Southern-Jewish fusion since 2005. It also made our list of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants in every state.
Both cuisines have very distinct dishes and ingredients that often don't meet on the same plate. However, the menu at Honey's tastefully features Jewish classics like challah and latkes, side by side with fried green tomatoes and country-fried steak. It's not a traditional pairing, but both cuisines have dishes that are undeniably comforting and make for a perfect, quirky brunch.
The segment on the DDD episode featured the restaurant's brisket tacos, big bowls of matzo ball soup, and crispy, cheesy latkes. The recipe that chef and owner Jeb Woody (who runs the restaurant with wife Ellen Mogell) made with Guy was the restaurant's signature chicken chili Frito pie — a homemade veggie, bean, and chicken chili served atop Fritos and finished with melted cheese.
What to expect when dining at Honey's Sit N Eat
If you find yourself in Philadelphia with a big appetite, a stop in the Northern Liberties neighborhood to visit Honey's is a must. You'll spot the diner with a faded yellow exterior and an old-fashioned wooden sign on 800 N 4th Street. But beyond the food, featured restaurants on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" typically have a particular ambiance, whether it be laid-back and welcoming or retro and eclectic. What stands out at Honey's is definitely the atmosphere — from the low lighting to the retro signs and the vintage bar to the green walls, Honey's make you feel like you're dining in a quirky old home.
A customer favorite is the Breakfast Bomb, a pancake folded over scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat. For brunch items with a Southern twist, consider the Honey Cristo sandwich (its version of the Monte Cristo sandwich) or Fish N Grits. There are options for vegetarians, too, like the enfrijoladas with veggie sausage.
The reviews further prove that Honey's Sit N Eat is a restaurant worth stopping for — on Google, it has an impressive 4.6 stars, and a 4.5 on Tripadvisor. Customers repeat similar sentiments: The staff is friendly, the menu diverse and interesting, and the food consistently delicious. Come early if you can (the restaurant opens at 8 a.m.), as it doesn't take reservations, or there is a short order window to take food to go. And bring cash — at the moment, Honey's is cash only.