The Old-School Southern Dessert That Spread Through The Carolinas

There is an abundance of old-school Southern desserts that need to make a comeback, like a baked good called transparent pie (mysterious!), and then there are retro favorites like chew bread, which hasn't gone out of style for those living in the Carolinas these days. You may have had chew bread in this part of the United States, where its origins lie, but we think it's worth a try, no matter where you reside.

Chew bread is less like bread and more like a blondie, but it's far denser. A bite offers bits of brown sugar, crushed pecans, and hints of butter, but expect it to be chewier than a traditional blondie. Depending on who bakes it (and where), this Southern treat might also be called cornbread cookies or pecan chewies.

In North and South Carolina, chew bread has been popular in Black households for generations. Of course, there's no exact answer as to who created the dessert, but it has been attributed to sharecroppers in the Carolinas. It is believed that the dessert was a product derived from ingredients that were passed on from white families, and eventually resulted in a classic sweet baked and served in Southern homes, churches, and businesses.