Old-School Southern Desserts That Need To Make A Comeback

Lane cake takes layers of sponge cake and alternates them with a boozy filling of raisins, pecans, and coconut that's soaked in so much bourbon that you may need a designated driver. Though the recipe has evolved over the years, the cake gets its name from Emma Rylander Lane of Alabama. She wowed the judges in a baking competition and took first prize at a Georgia county fair back in the late 1800s.

Fast forward to 1961, when Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" won the Pulitzer Prize. The novel features Miss Maudie Atkinson, who's known all over town for her bourbon-filled Lane cake. The book helped make the cake famous enough to become Alabama's state dessert, cementing the dessert's place in Southern — and literary — lore.

Yet somewhere between Prohibition and a fascination with dump cakes, Lane cake's notoriety faded. And that's a pity, because whether you cover it in whipped cream, coat it with meringue frosting, or leave it bare to let those layers shine, it's a dessert that just gets better and better with every tipsy bite.