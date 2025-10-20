12 Bars And Restaurants Around The World The Beatles Loved To Visit
Before John, Paul, George, and Ringo became the Beatles, they were four lads from working-class Liverpool who loved a good pint with steak and chips. The group frequented taverns and greasy spoons during their formative years, playing shows in England and West Germany. Of course, that all changed when the group's first album came out in 1963 and Beatlemania ensued on both sides of the Atlantic. The band grew accustomed to ordering room service, as they would often be trapped in hotels with mobs of fans outside. If they slipped out to a bar or restaurant, it had to be somewhere worth the effort.
As the Beatles grew over their decade together, so did their culinary tastes. All four members eventually adopted a vegetarian or plant-based diet, opting for healthier meals over the traditional bangers and English breakfasts they grew up eating. Ringo Starr, who later starred in a Pizza Hut commercial (despite never eating one), now jokes about how often he eats broccoli. Nevertheless, the band members enjoyed visiting bars and restaurants whenever they could sneak in without getting besieged by adoring fans. Here are establishments around the world that the Beatles loved to patronize.
Ye Cracke in Liverpool
Imagine a young John Lennon sitting with his best mates in a cozy neighborhood pub, plotting how they were going to start a band that would put Liverpool on the map. The pub was Ye Cracke, and the band was called the Dissenters. While Lennon's later group somewhat overshadowed that musical project, Ye Cracke rightly commemorates the Dissenters' formation with a plaque. Beatles enthusiasts from around the world now make a pilgrimage to this unassuming bar that's crammed between terraced housing on a one-way street.
The name "Ye Cracke" comes from a Liverpudlian word for alleyway, which is fitting considering its tucked-away locale. If you can find this hidden beer garden, order a Black Velvet, a mix of Guinness and sparkling wine that was Lennon's cocktail of choice in the old days. He would order it with his friend and the Beatles' original bassist, Stuart Sutcliffe, while on break from classes at the Liverpool Arts College down the road. Lennon loved Ye Cracke so much that he brought Cynthia Powell, his first wife, there on a first date. Today, the watering hole remains quaint, featuring an alcove called the War Room and an outdoor patio adorned with wooden picnic tables.
The Casbah Coffee Club in Liverpool
While it was more of a glorified hangout spot in the basement of their friend's house, the Casbah Coffee Club nevertheless played a crucial role in the Beatles' formation. The enterprising Mona Best opened the members-only club in her home's coal cellar to give Liverpudlian skiffle groups a place to perform. On the club's opening night in 1959, roughly 300 teenagers crammed into the sweltering AC-less basement to watch the Quarreymen, which featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison. The three musicians were regulars there, partying with friends and sipping soft drinks when they weren't performing.
Mona's son Pete Best soon joined the three lads as a drummer when they changed their name to the Silver Beetles. This early incarnation of the group played the Casbah on its closing night in 1962. The club, which mostly sold cakes and snacks, was challenging to manage as the membership reached the thousands. Today, the residence operates as an Airbnb, with the cellar still painted as it was in the Casbah days. Upstairs, there are themed rooms for each of the original Beatles (sans Ringo Starr, who replaced Pete Best in 1962).
Indra Club in Hamburg
With Liverpool becoming a musical dead end, the band decided to expand their reach by relocating to Hamburg in 1960 to play a residency at the Indra Club. Nestled in a seedy part of the St. Pauli district, the pub's primary clientele was dock workers, sex workers, and their patrons. It was an eye-opening experience for the group, with Lennon later claiming that they were born in Liverpool but grew up in Hamburg.
It's tough to say you love a place when you're performing there 48 consecutive nights, sometimes for eight hours into early morning. However, the Beatles grew to appreciate the breakneck schedule that allowed them to hone their act.
The group naturally spent a lot of time visiting the Indra bar when they weren't performing, as the musicians were often paid in both alcohol and money. For food, the group was more likely to head out to the Reeperbahn promenade, which had late-night cafes. Today, the St. Pauli district isn't as rowdy as it was during the '60s, but the Indra is still serving up lagers and bratwursts in its outdoor beer garden. However, the dive bar has mostly traded up rock bands for comedy acts.
Gretel and Alfons in Hamburg
The Beatles' initial stints in Hamburg led to bigger and better venues, including the Kaiserkeller, Star Club, and Top Ten Club. When the group wasn't fighting to stay awake through marathon sets, they would frequent pubs in St. Pauli, especially Gretel and Alfons. This cozy dive was the perfect escape where the group could enjoy a pint and some snacks without a club owner keeping an eye on their goings-on. As the story goes, the Star Club's own allowed the musicians only three drinks a night. Thankfully, it was easy to sneak some extra rounds at Gretel and Alfons, which shared a backyard with the Star Club.
The Beatles' shenanigans during their Hamburg years from 1960 to 1962 were legendary, with reports of McCartney and Best getting arrested for arson and German authorities deporting Harrison for working in clubs while underage. Gretel and Alfons, with its cramped and casual atmosphere, must have seemed like a relatively quiet respite where the lads could wind down and talk song arrangements. McCartney loved to visit this dive so much that he allegedly ran up a hefty tab that he finally settled during a trip back to Hamburg in 1989. You can see the receipt hanging from the wall among all the other rock memorabilia and maritime decorations.
The Philharmonic Dining Rooms in Liverpool
While the Beatles were more inclined to visit cavernous pubs in their early days, they also appreciated a classy drink at the Philharmonic Dining Rooms. Often called the "cathedral of pubs," this multi-story public house was built in the late 1890s to serve patrons attending the nearby Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. All of the Beatles would regularly visit this ornate, Victorian hangout before moving to London. The interior is elegant, featuring mahogany tables, stained glass windows, and a bar adorned with musical motifs. However, the most famous room in this Grade I-listed historical building is the men's lavatory, which features pink marble urinals.
After the Beatles first reached the top of the UK charts with "From Me to You" in 1963, they had to make numerous personal sacrifices. Lennon famously quipped that fame meant he could no longer go to the Phil for a quiet drink as he pleased. However, McCartney would later visit the Phil in 2018 as part of a Carpool Karaoke bit for "The Late Late Show With James Corden". The segment ended with McCartney staging a surprise concert for patrons.
Beso in London
By the summer of 1963, the Beatles took up residence in London. They were now successful recording artists who could leave behind dingy hotels and greasy spoons in favor of classier joints like Beso in Soho. As a trendy steakhouse at the time, Beso fit with the band's preferred cuisine (they were a few years from going vegetarian). Plus, the establishment had a private area where the group could dine in peace with plenty of napkins to jot down song ideas if inspiration struck.
Over the years, Beso's menu transitioned to Italian pastas and artisan pizzas while embracing its Beatles history. The restaurant features cocktails named after each Beatle — the best is the Paul Martini — and a revamped private area called the "Beatles room" that's available for parties. Just to prove they weren't lying about the connection, they hung a photo of the Fab Four on the wall with a caption that read, "This is a picture of the Beatles eating here in 1963."
Bob's Big Boy in Burbank
At a press conference during the Beatles' 1965 U.S. tour, a reporter asked the band if they had explored Los Angeles. Starr admitted that they had not and sheepishly confessed that they don't get to see much of any city. The exception during their five-day rest in Beverly Hills before playing the Hollywood Bowl was the Bob's Big Boy in suburban Burbank. The Fab Four wanted to sample true American cuisine, specifically a classic diner inspired by a boy who loved his burgers.
It's tough to imagine that of all the fancy, secluded places in LA, they chose a very public restaurant known for double-deck burgers and hot fudge cake. The Burbank Big Boy insists that the meal indeed took place, and there's even a plaque on the wall to commemorate the booth where they sat. As the group loved comfort food in those days, you could see them digging the casual eats and local drag racing culture. Just a few months after this alleged visit, the band released "Drive My Car" as the lead track off "Rubber Soul."
Bag O'Nails in London
Once the Beatles stopped touring in 1966 to focus on studio recordings, they enjoyed a bit more freedom to go out on the town in London. That often involved a stop at the Bag O'Nails, an intimate live music venue in Soho that hosted emerging groups and impromptu jam sessions. Aside from being a swinging hotspot, the members-only status made it a comfortable place for rock stars of the day to socialize and grab a bite to eat.
Paul McCartney had his own table at the club, where he'd often come by after an evening of recording to hold court with his entourage of fellow musicians and roadies. On one evening in 1967, he met an American photographer named Linda Eastman who was shooting the Animals. She went bar hopping with them later that night, beginning a relationship with McCartney that led to marriage in 1969. Other memorable — though unconfirmed — Beatles excursions at the Bag O'Nails include a night Lennon allegedly kept pretending to make telephone calls from a banana. Today, the address operates as a nightclub called the Court. However, the front awning still features the original Bag O'Nails signage.
The Scotch of Saint James in London
When the opening night of your club includes members of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and the Who in attendance, you know you're in for legendary status. The Scotch of Saint James was an iconic meeting spot for London's rock elite during the Swinging Sixties. If you walked downstairs at the Scotch in those days, you may have found a young Jimi Hendrix performing an impromptu set, Sonny and Cher filming a promo video, or Eric Clapton jamming with the house band.
As the Beatles inspired most, if not all, of the musicians who frequented the nightclub, they were given their own table, etched with their names in brass. Some memorable nights at the Scotch included McCartney's first meeting with Stevie Wonder, some 15 years before they collaborated on the No. 1 hit "Ebony and Ivory." After another late night at the club, Lennon met his future wife and muse, Yoko Ono, next door at Indica Gallery. The Scotch of Saint James' initial run fizzled out in 1980 as the music scene changed. However, a new Scotch nightclub opened in 2013 and is still operating.
Mr. Chow in London
In 1968, London was undergoing cultural change, the Beatles were riding the success of "Sgt. Pepper" into the "White Album," and Michael Chow opened a popular restaurant where those worlds converged. Mr Chow served Westernized Chinese food in an upscale environment that catered to celebrity clientele, such as Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones. The Beatles were also regulars at the original location in Kensington, which was about 3 miles from their Abbey Road Studios.
While Mr Chow didn't even serve its meals with chopsticks, it eventually became a highly ranked Chinese restaurant chain. The Beatles were such big fans of the establishment that they also visited its franchise locations. In 2013, McCartney and Starr were spotted dining together at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills with their families. Lennon was reportedly a fan of Mr Chow in New York, with some claiming that he ate dinner at the restaurant before he died in 1980. However, other sources claim that his last meal was a corned beef sandwich from Stage Deli.
Tavern on the Green in New York
John Lennon moved to New York City in 1971, the year following the Beatles' breakup, seeking the freedom to eat, shop, and live a more normal family life. That meant some unforgettable birthday parties for his son, Sean, at the historic Tavern on the Green in Central Park. The upscale restaurant was purchased in the mid-70s by eccentric businessman Warner LeRoy, who commenced lavish renovations that included a glass-enclosed Crystal Room. This pavilion area featured floor-to-ceiling glass walls that served as a perfect party setting.
Sean Lennon was actually born on the same day as his father, and the two celebrated multiple birthdays together at the Tavern. LeRoy's son was even one of Sean's playmates. Widely circulated photos of these events at the Tavern show the Lennons enjoying the day with several friends and their children. Yoko Ono would arrange entertainment, including a clown and a magician, for the kids.
Owing to its prime Central Park location and appearances in films like Ghostbusters, Tavern on the Green was a cultural landmark and a profitable restaurant for many years. A bankruptcy filing led to closure in the late aughts, but it reopened under new ownership in 2014.
Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood
Starr first fell in love with L.A. during the band's U.S. tours and later moved to Southern California as he was pursuing a solo career. Being a legendary drummer in a city filled with musicians, it was only a matter of time before he fell in with the original Hollywood Vampires, Alice Cooper's drinking club that held court at the Rainbow Bar & Grill.
The Hollywood Vampires' membership included a who's who of heavy-drinking musicians, including Starr as well as Keith Moon, Harry Nilsson, and sometimes John Lennon. To get into the club, you had to outdrink the other members for a night.
Throughout the 1970s, the Vampires would meet at the Rainbow's upstairs "lair" to drink, carouse, and socialize. This attic area also separated them just enough from the groupies and rock fans who also frequented the bar. There's a plaque commemorating the Hollywood Vampires' top members still on the loft wall at the Rainbow. Starr later admitted that much of the 70s and 80s were a blur due to his alcoholism. In the late 1980s, he entered rehab and gave up drinking.