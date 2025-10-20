12 Bars And Restaurants Around The World The Beatles Loved To Visit

Before John, Paul, George, and Ringo became the Beatles, they were four lads from working-class Liverpool who loved a good pint with steak and chips. The group frequented taverns and greasy spoons during their formative years, playing shows in England and West Germany. Of course, that all changed when the group's first album came out in 1963 and Beatlemania ensued on both sides of the Atlantic. The band grew accustomed to ordering room service, as they would often be trapped in hotels with mobs of fans outside. If they slipped out to a bar or restaurant, it had to be somewhere worth the effort.

As the Beatles grew over their decade together, so did their culinary tastes. All four members eventually adopted a vegetarian or plant-based diet, opting for healthier meals over the traditional bangers and English breakfasts they grew up eating. Ringo Starr, who later starred in a Pizza Hut commercial (despite never eating one), now jokes about how often he eats broccoli. Nevertheless, the band members enjoyed visiting bars and restaurants whenever they could sneak in without getting besieged by adoring fans. Here are establishments around the world that the Beatles loved to patronize.