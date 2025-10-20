The $3 Mexican-Style Food From Aldi We Buy Every Trip
When you walk into Aldi, there are many stand-out Mexican foods you should buy at the grocer, but there's one option that some think reigns supreme. It's not the frozen fajita skillet meal or the Pueblo Lindo tortillas (although you should try those too). The one Mexican-inspired item that's worth buying at every Aldi shopping haul is the chain's Casa Mamita Salsa — and it certainly helps that it's priced at just under $3 a jar.
Aldi's Casa Mamita Salsa was at the top of our list of the best Mexican items to buy at the grocery store for a few reasons in addition to its bargain price. The salsa is ranked as medium, which means it offers a nice balance of spice for those who are sensitive and those who appreciate spice. The salsa is also sold in a 24-ounce jar, which means there's plenty to go around, whether you simply want to dunk your tortilla chips into it or use it as part of a meal. Casa Mamita's Salsa is also chunky, so if you like texture in your dip, then it's certainly worth the try the next time you're at Aldi. And to be clear, there are other published reviews that rank Aldi's salsa as one of the best options.
Ingredients, and more about Aldi's Casa Mamita Salsa — and how to use it
Casa Mamita Salsa is mostly concocted of the standard ingredients that you'd find in other store-bought salsas, despite how delicious it is. At its core, the salsa is made up of tomatoes, jalapeno, and onion. A look at its ingredients list also reveals that it has vinegar, salt, dried onion, and dried garlic. The USA-produced salsa is also gluten-free and only packs 10 calories per serving, in case you were wondering.
After you secure your jar (or two) of Casa Mamita Salsa, you might need some inspiration to use it. Another item that we think is worth the buy at Aldi is Clancy's Mexican Street Corn Chip Dippers, so pick those up to dunk into the salsa. It would also pair deliciously with our Crunchwrap-style BBQ chicken quesadillas to complete the meal. You can also use the Aldi product to make our chicken and bean-filled sopes recipe, which calls for salsa anyway. The salsa can really be used however you'd normally use the sauce. And if the product doesn't appeal to you post-purchase, here are our best ways to upgrade store-bought salsa, including a bit of fresh lime juice.