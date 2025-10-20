The $3 Mexican-Style Food From Aldi We Buy Every Trip

When you walk into Aldi, there are many stand-out Mexican foods you should buy at the grocer, but there's one option that some think reigns supreme. It's not the frozen fajita skillet meal or the Pueblo Lindo tortillas (although you should try those too). The one Mexican-inspired item that's worth buying at every Aldi shopping haul is the chain's Casa Mamita Salsa — and it certainly helps that it's priced at just under $3 a jar.

Aldi's Casa Mamita Salsa was at the top of our list of the best Mexican items to buy at the grocery store for a few reasons in addition to its bargain price. The salsa is ranked as medium, which means it offers a nice balance of spice for those who are sensitive and those who appreciate spice. The salsa is also sold in a 24-ounce jar, which means there's plenty to go around, whether you simply want to dunk your tortilla chips into it or use it as part of a meal. Casa Mamita's Salsa is also chunky, so if you like texture in your dip, then it's certainly worth the try the next time you're at Aldi. And to be clear, there are other published reviews that rank Aldi's salsa as one of the best options.