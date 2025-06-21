Crunchy, Cheesy, Saucy: These Crunchwrap-Style BBQ Chicken Quesadillas Have It All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love Taco Bell, you're going to love this recipe from developer Patterson Watkins, who is not ashamed to admit her fondness for the chain. "I think Taco Bell is awesome," she says. "Their zany and unapologetic approach to food just makes me smile." Though her ambition is to make it to Live Más Live — a yearly event where Taco Bell reveals tasty new menu items — we doubt whatever they come up with will be half as good as Watkins' own crunchwrap-style barbecue chicken quesadillas.

Watkins channeled inspiration from Taco Bell's delicious crunchwraps to make these quesadillas but took her recipe up a notch by concentrating on creating the perfect flavor contrasts. Aromatics, spices, and barbecue sauce give the chicken sweet, smoky, and savory notes, while fresh vegetables play nicely with the sharp, rich cheese. The pièce de résistance, however, is how the dish comes together. "The duo of tortillas — crisp taco shell and soft flour tortilla — creates a fun mix of textures," Watkins says of the final product, one that you wouldn't want to miss out on.