The Best Mexican Foods To Buy At Aldi, According To Customers
With fixings for your favorite Mexican meals getting more expensive with every grocery trip, it's nice to know Aldi has a variety of reasonably-priced options to keep the good times rolling. In almost every section of the store you'll find a pick or two that helps you assemble an authentic Tex-Mex menu, even if your budget is locked down tight.
Aldi makes sure shoppers have access to Mexican items that hold up when compared to more familiar brands. Beer that emulates Corona, chips that copycat Fritos, tortillas that could be mistaken for Mission — every product offers a clever, cost-effective substitute for more expensive buys while providing just as much quality.
As a frequent Aldi shopper, I've tried several Mexican selections and found them to be as good as, if not better than, similar items found at bigger grocery chains. Customers around the world wide web have also praised a collection of exceptional Aldi-specific purchases to include among your options for first-rate Latin fare. If you're on the hunt for tasty table toppers and spicy pantry fillers with Aldi's famous low prices, these 12 picks should be in your cart.
Casa Mamita Salsa
Fill your dip bowl with Casa Mamita Salsa for a cheap and chunky version of restaurant-style salsa with plenty of personality. This has become my go-to jarred salsa, pushing both Pace and Kroger out of the pantry. Not only does it offer a medium heat that's more like mild and a mild that's entirely taste bud friendly, but it also comes in an oversized 24-ounce jar. It provides plenty of salsa for a family to dip into, and helps you stock a party table for less than $3.
Salsa fans who shop at Aldi are smitten with the juicy flavor, taking to YouTube to describe their tendencies for bingeing on an entire jar of Casa Mamita while downing a whole bag of chips. With reviews of prior small batch versions featuring pineapple or black bean and corn, the Casa Mamita line doesn't just stick with familiar store-bought salsa ingredients, either, though these limited edition variations may be hard to find.
If there's one drawback to Casa Mamita, it's the spice factor. Customers call out the minimal heat present in the medium version, which may require a splash of hot sauce to get the party going, though others consider it just hot enough. For the record, I've tried the mild and was impressed with the freshness I tasted beneath the lid.
Park Street Deli Salsa
When freshly made salsa is the only version that fits the occasion, Aldi offers shoppers its Park Street Deli Salsa in the refrigerated section to bring a cool flavor to your hottest meals. It's a personal favorite of mine, one that stands in for pico de gallo when I can't be bothered to chop fresh vegetables. The mild spice is just enough to give your taste buds a bit of a charge without being overwhelming. As an Aldi food that tastes better than homemade, it's ready to do the heavy lifting, whether it's the centerpiece of a meal or a savory addition to snack time.
Reviewers laud the brightness of the flavors and the delicate jalapeño heat. All it takes to turn up the heat is a sprinkling of chili flakes, according to customers who show it enough love on Facebook to be considered a fan club. Some even say this Aldi specialty has ruined them for all other salsas.
I've found Park Street Deli salsa at my Aldi in a smaller 16-ounce container for just under $3. It's the perfect amount to enjoy throughout the week. You can also find a larger 32-ounce tub for less than double the cost, though it may not be available at all shops.
Pueblo Lindo Tortillas
You can't have a proper Mexican spread without a variety of tortillas on the table. Pueblo Lindo flour and corn tortillas from Aldi are the right choice to give your fresh fillings a tasty place to land. For just over $2 per bag, you can have either 10 large flour tortillas or 30 street taco-size soft corn tortillas. Fill your basket with both for under $5 to have an array of options for everyone to get wrapped up in.
Customers love the flour version of Pueblo Linda tortillas more than the bigger names on the shelf. The quality and price — less than half the cost of Mission tortillas, according to one customer — make them a natural choice that doesn't require compromise. Another shopper considers them better than other brands they've tried, which may eliminate the need to run your own taste test ... though at prices this low, you can certainly sample them for yourself.
Aldi patrons who've tried Pueblo Linda corn tortillas applaud the flexibility of the generous 30-count package, which lets them serve dinner tacos, breakfast wraps, and chicken tortilla soup. The challenge is on to see how far you can make your package of tortillas go.
Casa Mamita Frozen Burritos
Quick lunches and dinners require a freezer filled with easy-to-prepare options like Casa Mamita Frozen Burritos. With bean and cheese and beef and bean varieties resting in the frozen food section, Aldi does its best to satisfy your every appetite. These are an obvious analog of more prevalent brands like Tina's and El Monterey. The most notable difference: You can only find them in multipacks, not sold individually like the other brand burritos. But at Aldi prices, that's actually a good thing.
Taking a cue from reviewers who feed their whole families with these cold-storage classics, the busy home cook can put a single bag of burritos through its paces. They can be a stand-alone snack or the starting point of a larger meal, depending on your level of commitment to kitchen work. Customers recommend cooking them in a conventional oven to ensure a crisp finish. Having a bag on hand means you don't have to choose; you can wing it from meal to meal, for right around 50 cents per burrito.
Shoppers keeping their purse strings pulled tight are bound to appreciate the 8-count multipacks that ring up at just over $4. In fact, when it comes to feeding teenagers, college kids, and young workers just getting their footing in the real world, these microwavable burritos may be among the best Aldi frozen foods for under $5 with a Mexican twist.
Casa Mamita Con Queso
Nacho night gets a whole lot more awesome with Aldi's Casa Mamita Con Queso on the table. Rather than cracking open a can of another common brand, you can twist the lid off a more sensibly-sized 15-ounce jar that lets you dip a little and fridge the rest for later. You'll shell out less than $3 to add this cheesy spread to your shopping list. Compared to the $5 you could pay for Tostitos' version of the same item, it's quite a saucy deal.
How well does Casa Mamita come through with its queso game? A Business Insider reviewer calls the dip "slightly elevated" above expectations and praises the bits of real pepper that lend texture to the creamy consistency, making it worthy of a re-buy. One customer in an Aldi Facebook fan group mentioned that they buy three jars at a time and use the queso to jazz up rice with tomatoes and chicken for a restaurant-style dip.
When tailgating season rolls around, Casa Mamita Con Queso makes a fantastic start to a chili queso dip, a great topping for chili cheese dogs, and an awesome dip blended with a can of Rotel tomatoes. Grab a bag of Clancy's tortilla chips to enjoy with it, and you have the start of an affordable fiesta.
Specially Selected Salsas
If you're a cool customer who likes your salsa a little more gourmet, Specially Selected meets the moment with a selection of small jars bearing big, creative flavors. Artisan flavors like avocado tomatillo, roasted verde, and four peppers offer a more elegant version of restaurant-style salsa. They're also sold in smaller 16-ounce jars at a slightly higher price. But even paying just over $4 for a specialty salsa is worthwhile, considering the creativity this brand applies to the recipe.
The popularity of these salsas means Aldi may run out quickly; do as one Aldi fan does and buy multiples of the flavor you like best when you see it to make sure you get your fix. And if you happen to add a jar of the roasted verde flavor to a slow cooker with cream cheese and chicken like another Aldi customer describes, you'll end up with a spectacular topping for chips or a filling for supreme burritos.
Aside from buying a few for your own use, these half-size jars make beautiful additions to gift baskets filled with other snacks and stylish treats. Pair them with fancy tortilla chips and hand them out to friends and neighbors who could use a little spice in their lives.
Pueblo Lindo Tostada Shells
Think of tostadas as the croque monsieurs of the Tex-Mex world, an easy recipe for open-faced tacos where refried beans act as the glue that holds your toppings in place. Pueblo Lindo tostada shells are a sturdy start to your tostada tower-building. There's no question that the $2.20 or so price is a bargain, and the gluten-free nature means everyone around the table can dig in without worry, even the specialty eaters.
Reviewers who tried these shells call out how flavorful they are and how much easier they are to adorn with toppings than traditional curved taco shells. They also note that the bag contains about 11 2-shell servings, so plenty to go around for a night or two of Mexican culinary enjoyment. Shoppers also love that these pre-fried tostada shells take the frying work out of your hands; Pueblo Lindo shells can be eaten straight out of the bag or heated in the oven for a few minutes for a fresh touch.
I'm a fan of these tostada shells, and not just for the highly enticing price point. They're handy to have around the kitchen regularly, and they can be topped with hummus and veggies for a Mediterranean-Mexican fusion that sings with flavor. And when I run out of tortilla chips, I break up these shells into chip-size wedges and keep on dipping.
Bremer Frozen Fajita Skillet Meal
Entering the more formal possibilities for the best Aldi Mexican food, Bremer Frozen Fajita skillet meal gives customers everything they need for a sizzling good time, minus the tortillas. All you have to do is toss it in a pan and turn up the heat until everything is properly heated. Just like your favorite Mexican restaurant, you can choose steak or chicken or serve a mix of both to give your family choices they'll love.
Rather than sending you to the tortilla aisle to finish the meal, these Bremer meal kits include them in the bag. That's one less purchase to make and one less item to search for when the dinner bell rings. There's also a separate packet of sauce included that lets you control the flavor concentration. Though you can heat the contents in the microwave, a little time in a pan on the stovetop will give you more say-so over the finish on your fajitas.
Don't let the $6.49 price scare you; you'll be getting strips of succulent steak or juicy chicken surrounded by peppers and onions, saving you money on ingredients and time spent shopping for it all. Though the bag says it contains three servings, reviewers who love the meal warn that you may only be able to feed one or two people with a single purchase.
Zarita Margarita Wine Cocktail
Aldi knows you need something with zing to help wash down all the fantastic, price-friendly Mexican food options it provides ... which is why the liquor shelves stock a tasty little number called Zarita. It's a cocktail blend that combines the tang of a classic margarita recipe with the suave sophistication of 100% De Agave wine. The result is a bottle that brings two boozy favorites together in a single satisfying sip. Lime and strawberry flavors capture the classic vibes of more labor-intensive margaritas, but this one is glass-ready once you crack open the bottle.
Aldi shoppers seem to adore this easy pour. Serving recommendations abound, with everything from adding fresh fruit and tequila for more oompf to mixing it down with lemon-lime soda or seltzer. One Aldi fan reports that their location sells Zarita in freezer pouches, taking the work out of turning it into a frozen version instead of enjoying it on the rocks.
Though seasoned drinkers may be accustomed to the punch packed in the 14% alcohol in the bottle, it's a good idea to have mixers on hand if you serve Zarita to guests on Taco Tuesday. Many customers keep Aldi sparkling water on hand to add fizz and dial down the buzz factor.
Earth Grown Southwest Burrito Bowl
For the more health-minded Mexican food fan, Aldi presents the Earth Grown Southwest Burrito Bowl. It's everything you could ever hope for in a burrito, minus the added carbs of a flour tortilla wrapper. It's also a plant-based selection that opts out of cheese and dairy, giving vegan Aldi shoppers a must-try Chipotle stand-in at a substantially lower price. And because it's packed with protein and low in fat, it turns out to be a solid choice for the eater on a health kick with muscle growth in mind. How's that for an amazing Aldi Mexican food find?
Reddit reviewers appreciate the easy microwavable pouches the bowl contents come in, making for a fast and healthful lunch or dinner dish. Customers also use a bit of culinary creativity to turn the bowl into wraps — an easy trade-up if you use corn tortillas instead of flour to keep your macros in check.
At $3.29 per pouch, the price is a bit higher than you might otherwise pay for a microwavable meal. But if you have fitness goals to stick to and you're not willing to sacrifice flavor or enjoyability, it may be worth paying a little more.
Clancy's Mexican Street Corn Chip Dippers
Thanks to Clancy's Mexican Street Corn Chip Dippers, you can have all the bold flavors of authentic elote without having to fire up your roaster or find a street vendor selling corn in your neighborhood. These seasoned corn crisps are livened up with chipotle, parsley, and a blend of spices that make them perfect straight out of the bag. They're a dead ringer for Fritos but with their own spicy personality. They're also $1.99 per 9.25-ounce bag, which is plenty for sharing ... if you choose to.
If you need reinforcement for making the purchase, a glance at a Reddit conversation where all the participants cheer for the fantastic flavor and trade notes on the texture may be encouragement enough. Customers have noticed that the chips used to be sold under the Casa Mamita banner, and that Clancy's version is no longer organic, so if you're used to the older version, you may notice a difference.
Nevertheless, for moments when you need more flavor, these chips are the skinny scoop-shaped sort, which means they can be dragged through dips or topped with a sprinkle of something savory without breaking. Add them to your chip assortment and see if they get your family's vote for best-ever Aldi chips.
Covista Mexican Lager
It's not that you've been drinking beer wrong; it's that you could be drinking beer better — and cheaper. Aldi keeps its Corona copycat, Covista Mexican Lager, on hand for a less-costly bottled beer that pairs nicely with the chain's fan-favorite bites. It's a ground-level concoction that knows its audience and doesn't try to be fancy or artisan-style anything. In other words, it's a down-to-earth dark beer that fits in equally at a weekly dinner and a weekend party.
Customers have calculated that Covista is 30% cheaper than Corona, so you'll have more money for snacks to go with your beer. If you go for a dark amber hue that delivers crisp flavor, as Aldi fans describe it, this could be the six-pack that replaces your beer of choice. One Untappd reviewer even describes it as "crushable," which can be taken as either highly drinkable or worthy of having a crush on — both of which work.
If you've ever wondered about the difference between Mexican vs. American Lager but didn't want to spend a ton of money on a dicey taste test, Covista gives you an affordable opportunity to test it out.
How I chose these items
I've tried several of Aldi's Mexican food options myself, so I started with what I knew: Park Street Deli Salsa, Casa Mamita Mild Salsa, and Pueblo Linda Tostada Shells, which are all premium versions of the creations they represent. They're also priced much better than their larger-chain equivalents, and they appear to be customer picks for high-quality Aldi Mexican buys, so they were easy options to include.
I looked for a range of items that covered a variety of purposes, everything from snacks and dips to full frozen dinners. I checked online reviews and conversations among Aldi fans to find out which of my choices were the most popular and well-considered with those who've tried them. Then, I trimmed the list to capture only the most highly-praised options.
In addition to customer opinions, I also made comparisons to bigger name brands, which helped me confirm that both quality and cost factors were optimal as well. With Aldi's unbeatable prices, it was the easiest part of the process.