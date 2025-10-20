The Homemade Dessert Jimmy Carter Couldn't Resist

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and the nation's longest-lived commander-in-chief, passed away at the age of 100 in 2024. Carter's political career, humanitarian work and humble, peanut farming background cemented him into history books and the hearts of many Americans. So how can fans honor the beloved legend? Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so eat like a king — or president, rather. In this case, that means satisfying your sweet tooth with a food that Carter loved to eat: his wife Rosalynn's peanut butter pie.

We're not the only ones who view peanut butter pie as a fitting way to remember the president. The TikTok account for the New York Times onion section posted a recipe for the dessert in October 2024 to celebrate President Carter's triple-digit birthday — just a couple of months before his death. Rosalyn's pie, published in a Texas newspaper in 1977, boasted three layers of sweetness and a blind baked crust. It consisted of a peanut butter filling topped with homemade custard and meringue. However, simplified takes exist, including one that combines cream cheese, peanut butter, and whipped cream. (If a seasonal treat is more up your ally, we recommend baking our pumpkin spice rendition of sweet and salty peanut butter pie.)