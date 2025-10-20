The Old-School Soda Ingredient That Seems To Be Making A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before today's sodas and energy drinks dominated the market, soda fountains were a staple in every neighborhood. When soda fountains slowly fell out of favor, a once-popular ingredient vanished along with them: Acid phosphate. While this seems like an ingredient that would be found in a lab, acid phosphate was once used in soda fountains to give drinks a clean, sharp, sour edge. Although there are old-fashioned sodas that you can still buy today, acid phosphate isn't a common ingredient in these modern-day recipes.

Yet in recent years, thanks to mixologists and craft soda makers, acid phosphate seems to be making its way back into the spotlight. Unlike some of the favorite discontinued sodas that won't see the light of day, acid phosphate is once again being recognized for its ability to provide a pure sour flavor. For starters, consider the potential the vintage ingredient has in cocktails. Lemon, lime, and other citrus juices are one of the most universal ingredients in a cocktail recipe — while this is tried and true, acid phosphate brings a competitive edge. Everyone can more or less pick out the presence of citrus, but the unique tart, clean, yet flavorless mouthfeel? Drinking a cocktail with acid phosphate will be a novel experience for most.

In the era of super sugary drinks and sodas, acid phosphate can help cut down on over-the-top sweetness and bring some much-needed balance. You probably wouldn't want to add more lemon to a sugary lemonade — but a dash of acid phosphate can be the perfect solution. Retro soda shops scattered throughout the country have this ingredient on the menu, like Soda Fountain in St. Louis, Missouri, and Kast Iron Soda Works in Salem, Ohio.