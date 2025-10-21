One Of Philly's Best Restaurants Is So Good You'll Feel Like You're In Italy

Philadelphia's Washington Square West has been home to Vetri Cucina for more than a quarter century. Since opening in 1998, the establishment has honored the legacy of its storied address while carving out an identity entirely its own. Today, it graciously serves some of the absolute best Italian food in the U.S.

Marc Vetri found his vision during a year and a half spent living in Italy. "I fell in love with restaurants that captured a rustic simplicity, and I wanted to bring that to America," he recalls in an interview with Mashed. "All of the restaurants in Italy I love look like you're walking into someone's home." When he discovered a particular townhouse — the former site of Le Bec-Fin, the iconic French restaurant – the connection was immediate. "When I walked in, I knew right away that this was it. This was the place."

Vetri Cucina is intentionally intimate, seating just 32 guests. The atmosphere evokes an Italian villa — warm, elegant, and deeply personal. Vetri made twice-yearly pilgrimages for inspiration, returning with everything from vintage equipment to fresh perspectives on food and décor. "Every year, we evolve," he says. What began as a straightforward menu of appetizers, pasta, entrées, and desserts has grown increasingly whimsical, with offerings that shift alongside the kitchen's curiosities.