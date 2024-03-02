24 Essential Words And Phrases To Know At An Italian Trattoria

If you're interested in ordering like a pro at an Italian trattoria without having to consult a translator, it's time you learned a few essential Italian words and phrases. It helps to know what you're getting so that there are no surprises. Plus, once you know what's available, you can seek out restaurants that have menu items you would like to try.

We've collected several words and phrases you're likely to find on an Italian restaurant menu. At the top of the list are names of meal courses, which is a cultural study in itself. We've also included a few cooking-related words, along with types of sauces and Italian food menu items you might like to try that may not be familiar to you. This isn't a comprehensive list by any means. After all, you still will need to know the names of a variety of Italian pastas and cheeses. However, we hope to expand your Italian culinary horizons beyond ordinary dishes like spaghetti, fettuccine, and gelato that you might already know.