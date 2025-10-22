This One Household Kitchen Appliance Could Be Quietly Driving Up Your Utility Costs

Anyone who's looked at their utility bills over the past few years knows the cost of electricity has skyrocketed even faster than inflation. That means simple, everyday tasks are taking a larger and larger bite out of many household budgets. However, while many might be adjusting their thermostats or shutting off unused lights, few consider their kitchen when it comes to saving energy — and it's not just those random appliances you've been brainwashed to think you need. In reality, one appliance could be making a significant impact on your bill without you even realizing it: an electric oven.

Simply turning on the heating elements that regulate the temperature of your oven starts a process that draws between 2,000 and 5,000 kilowatts of energy per hour. Those using an electric range at the same time can add another 1,000 to 3,000. That's substantially more than most other kitchen equipment, including dishwashers (500-2,000 kilowatts per hour), microwaves (fewer than 2 kilowatts per hour), and coffee makers (about 120 watts per brew). This is even higher than many space heaters and approaching the energy usage of 3-ton central air conditioning systems.