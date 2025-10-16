Review: Taco Bell's New Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito Is Straight Fire (Even If It's Not That Spicy)

For over a decade, Taco Bell has been encouraging diners to "Live Más." The Mexican fast food chain is constantly innovating new ways to enjoy food inside a tortilla, and the chain's latest creation takes that tortilla and packs it full of spice and cheese. The Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito is here, and its name isn't the only thing that's a mouthful.

Taco Bell teamed up with Frito-Lay to bring the fan-favorite Flamin' Hot flavor to this dish not once, but twice. First, there's the new Flamin' Hot rice, which is infused with that addictively spicy, bright red Flamin' Hot flavor, along with a seasoning blend of red peppers, cheddar cheese powder, garlic, paprika, and lime. The rice is folded into a tortilla with seasoned beef, sour cream, nacho cheese, chipotle sauce, a three-cheese blend, and, of course, a handful of Flamin' Hot Fritos, then everything is wrapped up and grilled with an extra layer of cheese.

The new burrito is only around for a limited time, so Mashed sent me to Taco Bell the day it dropped (October 16) for a taste test. Read on to find out if this spice-laden, cheesy creation is worth ringing the bell for or if it's simply too many flavors all in one place.