Mistakes Everyone Makes With Soda Machines

We're truly living in the age of seltzer. Sparkling water is everywhere, with brands like LaCroix and Liquid Death leading the charge. So, it only stands to reason that soda makers are popular. These appliances make sparkling water that you can augment however you want to create all kinds of tasty drinks. Unfortunately, there are some common mistakes that just about everyone makes with soda machines.

Whether you choose to add syrups to your sparkling water to make soda, add other flavorings for unsweetened flavored water, make hard seltzers, or drink it plain, there are common issues that many people run into. Using a soda machine should be a fun way to hydrate, letting you experiment with different drink types and make your own creations. So, there's no point in stressing over the details, but you should know what to do and what not to do to avoid some common pitfalls. Armed with this information, you're more likely to make the most out of your seltzer maker and keep using it for years to come, rather than relegating it to the back of a kitchen cabinet. So, take note of these common soda machine mistakes and prepare to enter your sparkling water era.