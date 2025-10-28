The Cuisine Chefs Don't Like To Order At Restaurants

What killed fusion food? In part, it was market saturation with subpar products. In one Reddit thread on r/AskCulinary, a now-deleted user called fusion food "an easy way out," elaborating that "My thoughts are that fusion became a bad thing in the culinary world because most fusion restaurants are bad at both styles of cooking and rely on the idea of fusion to propel their restaurant success." Another user, Squeebee007, expressed similar sentiments, stating that too many people "just wrapped an Asian dish in a tortilla and called it fusion."

Additionally, flavor often gets lost in translation. There are some regional foods outsiders will never understand. A user named nikhilnn pointed out some tastes are less than appealing to the American palate, so chefs may "Americanize" their dishes to compensate. This might contribute to fusion's reputation as watered-down and overrated.

Of course, not all fusion food is bad, but the word does have something of a stigma. As GraphicNovelty pointed out, "Fusion cuisine was cool then it got popular and then a lot of people started doing it and then the cool chefs moved on and the public started to follow." Nowadays, many chefs note some of their favorite fusion cuisine is not overtly labeled as such. So, perhaps our fictional Bobby Hill would have better luck playing down the fusion angle if he wants Robata Chane to become one of the most iconic fictional food brands of all time.