This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Apple Pie

There's nothing like the aroma of a freshly baked apple pie wafting from the kitchen — the warmth of the spices, the almost savory scent of a golden brown pie crust. It's no wonder the all-American classic came out on top in Mashed's survey of readers' favorite pies.

But when you don't have the time or energy to whip one up from scratch, a solid store-bought option is the next best thing. But, dessert lovers, be forewarned: Not all pre-made pies are created equal. Lucky, Mashed has tried and ranked 10 of the most popular grocery store apple pies. Our taste tester found that Albertsons' apple pie is the best you can get off the shelf.

The grocery chain, which can be found primarily in the Western United States, boasts an impressive bakery section. Albertsons has an in-house team that bakes many of its goods, and its lineup of pies is no exception. In fact, the company states that it uses fruit from its own produce department to craft fresh treats, so you're likely in for some locally sourced apples whenever you pick up an apple pie at your closest outpost. As a bonus, the store's bakery section also sells the pie in half sizes, so you don't need to throw a whole holiday dinner party to find an excuse to pick one up.