10 Grocery Store Apple Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

The basic formula for a classic apple pie is deceptively simple: a few apples, a flaky pastry crust, and a mix of sugar and seasoning. How many different variations can there possibly be for something so straightforward? Apparently, quite a few, based on the vast selection of grocery store apple pies taking up space in bakery sections and freezer cases. It can make you wonder if you even know what a proper apple pie is supposed to taste like, especially if you use your favorite easy apple pie recipe as a benchmark.

You won't know how each store's apple pie offerings measure up until you have a slice on your plate. By then, it's too late to pump the brakes if it turns out the dessert you purchased is less than ideal. If it's for a party, your guests might find out just how bad a store-bought apple pie can be before you get the chance.

I don't want to call myself a hero, but I couldn't let anyone make a festivity-altering mistake. So to ensure that only the most premium pies end up on your table, I gathered up a bunch of the most traditional grocery store apple pies (no fancy Dutch apple or salted caramel selections) from the chains in my area and dug into each one to get to the core of the issue. Am I full? Very. Was it worth it? Apple-solutely.