14 Dollar Tree Finds That Will Tidy Up Your Messy Kitchen

One popular interior design principle says that if you must have multiple items out on display, group them in a tray so that they appear as one unit. Their placements will appear intentional, and they'll look less cluttered as a result.

We can apply the same rule to kitchen counters. Suppose you like to light a scented candle while baking. You also like to have a flower vase, tissue holder, cookie jar, and a small decorative plate where your keys usually go. Instead of putting them in the corners or on intervals along your kitchen counter, put all of them inside a Dollar Tree woven straw basket. This clears your counter while keeping everything visible and within reach.

What if the only things on your counter are small items like a Pomodoro timer and a toothpick holder? You can use one of those small, wooden trays in the crafting aisle instead. Got a flair for styling and have some woodworking materials in the garage? You can buy one or two bamboo cutting boards at Dollar Tree, jazz them up with some wood stain and Rubio Monocoat sealer, and place your kitchen trinkets on top of them instead of a tray.

Take these Dollar Tree organization ideas as inspiration for tidying your kitchen. The best part about all this is that once you become familiar with Dollar Tree products, you'll have more creative ideas on how to improve your kitchen's organization.