The Old-School 1970s Sandwich Burger King Fans Still Miss

Sometimes fast-food chains keep items on the menu for decades (shout out to the Big Mac), but then there are the long-gone foods some of us still miss. That's the case with many of the discontinued Burger King items we crave from time to time, especially a sandwich that dates back to the 1970s. The sandwich was called the Yumbo, and there's a good chance you've never heard of it — but will want a bite after reading this article.

The Yumbo debuted back in 1971 and was only on Burger King's menu for a few years until it was discontinued in 1974. It was the fast-food giant's take on a ham-and-cheese sandwich with Black Forest ham and American cheese piled high on a seeded hoagie bun. The sandwich was served warm, similar to how you might make a hot ham-and-cheese sandwich at home or order at a deli. We don't know exactly why Burger King discontinued the Yumbo after just a few years, but there's a chance that a hot ham-and-cheese just couldn't compete with the Whopper and its other popular long-standing menu items. Although, as recently as a year ago, fans on Reddit exclaimed how they wished they could still order the sandwich.