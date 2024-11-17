Uncrustables-Inspired Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich Recipe

Uncrustables, a kid-friendly brand of frozen sandwiches, are available in three different flavors of peanut butter and jelly as well as peanut butter and honey and even chocolate-hazelnut spread. In the past, though, Uncrustables have offered a wider variety of savory flavors. While some, like a strange taco-flavored sandwich, weren't too popular, others, like the grilled cheese, are sorely missed by fans including developer Tess Le Moing. When her favorite cheesy frozen sandwiches were discontinued, she came up with a DIY version with a twist. As she tells us, "I added ham to this grilled cheese for a bit more protein and some red pepper jelly to make it more adult."

Le Moing does say, though, that you can customize the filling as you see fit. While she calls ham and cheese "a match made in heaven," the same could be said about bacon or turkey. As for the type of cheese, she likes to balance out the sharpness of cheddar with mild Monterey jack, but pepper jack would make for a spicier filling, or you could use just about any other type of cheese for your grilled sandwiches.

Other ingredient swaps you could make include replacing the butter with mayonnaise and omitting the jelly in place of a different condiment like pesto or pickled peppers. Whatever you do, though, don't mess with the bread. Only store-bought sandwich-sliced bread is sufficiently squishy to form a good seal, so save the artisanal seven-grain loaf for something else.