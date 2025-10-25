The Roadside Diner In Virginia Where Hank Williams Was Last Seen Before He Died

Hank Williams was a country music icon who made significant contributions towards the genre. During his reign, Williams put out more than 50 songs under his name, with the majority of them turning into hits. Unfortunately, his time at the top was short-lived. Due to his heavy use of alcohol, Williams often turned up to shows in an inebriated condition, with him also missing some shows altogether.

Things came to a head in 1952 when his career and personal life had nosedived drastically, hitting an all-time low on both fronts. Despite his struggles, the country icon agreed to take up a gig for New Year's Day in 1953 and embarked on a road trip from Tennessee to Ohio. He unfortunately didn't make it and died on the way, with him being last seen alive near Burger Bar, a diner in Bristol, Virginia. Having opened in 1942, Burger Bar began as Snack King and served juicy hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as classic diner offerings.

60 years after Williams' passing, Burger Bar was purchased by couple Joe and Kayla Deen, who decided to renovate the restaurant to restore what it looked like in its glory days. They also switched up the menu, renaming some dishes after Williams' songs. Those who visit there can pay homage to the icon and opt for the Howlin' at the Moon burger (the same chili cheeseburger recipe that was served the night Williams passed by) or try the Your Cheatin' Heart burger with green chiles, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and cheese. It also continues to serve hot dogs, floats, and milkshakes.

