The Roadside Diner In Virginia Where Hank Williams Was Last Seen Before He Died
Hank Williams was a country music icon who made significant contributions towards the genre. During his reign, Williams put out more than 50 songs under his name, with the majority of them turning into hits. Unfortunately, his time at the top was short-lived. Due to his heavy use of alcohol, Williams often turned up to shows in an inebriated condition, with him also missing some shows altogether.
Things came to a head in 1952 when his career and personal life had nosedived drastically, hitting an all-time low on both fronts. Despite his struggles, the country icon agreed to take up a gig for New Year's Day in 1953 and embarked on a road trip from Tennessee to Ohio. He unfortunately didn't make it and died on the way, with him being last seen alive near Burger Bar, a diner in Bristol, Virginia. Having opened in 1942, Burger Bar began as Snack King and served juicy hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as classic diner offerings.
60 years after Williams' passing, Burger Bar was purchased by couple Joe and Kayla Deen, who decided to renovate the restaurant to restore what it looked like in its glory days. They also switched up the menu, renaming some dishes after Williams' songs. Those who visit there can pay homage to the icon and opt for the Howlin' at the Moon burger (the same chili cheeseburger recipe that was served the night Williams passed by) or try the Your Cheatin' Heart burger with green chiles, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and cheese. It also continues to serve hot dogs, floats, and milkshakes.
Did Hank Williams have his last meal at Burger Bar?
There are many conflicting accounts related to Hank Williams' death, shrouding his last hours in mystery. The most popular tale is that Williams and his driver, Charles Carr, reached Burger Bar at around 12:00 am on New Year's Eve in order to refuel as well as enlist a second relief driver. Carr then asked Williams whether he'd like a bite to eat from the diner, but Williams refused, and the duo carried on. So, while Williams' car was parked near Burger Bar, he didn't eat there. As Charles Carr recalled, "I remember Hank got out to stretch his legs and I asked him if he wanted a sandwich or something. And he said, 'No, I just want to get some sleep'" (via The Atlanta Journal Constitution).
However, some reports suggest that the country music icon did actually dine in the Burger Bar. But according to Joe Deel, these rumors are baseless. He insists that Williams didn't step out of the car, let alone have a meal at the diner. Per its website, Burger Bar's statement on the matter of whether or not the singer ate there is that "Legend has it that he did, but a lot of mystery surrounds the great musician's final days."
Regardless of whether or not Williams actually dined there that night or not, Burger Bar is widely believed to be the final place the singer was spotted alive. And locals say that the singer had eaten there several times before, likely when he was traveling between concerts.