What Happened To Costco's Kirkland Signature Cola?

Much of Costco's popularity has to do with its high-quality private label Kirkland Signature. The store-exclusive brand is much loved by members of the warehouse retail chain, and it's even been rumored that name-brands are behind some of Costco's most popular products, including Green Mountain Coffee and Reynolds, among others. Costco puts a lot of time and effort into developing its products, and it certainly shows, but not all the store's exclusive offerings meet the high expectations of shoppers. One such misstep involved Costco's now defunct Kirkland Signature Cola, which, presumably, was intended as the store's rival to Coke and Pepsi. In fact, this unsuccessful soda made the list of Kirkland products that completely failed on release, along with Kirkland-branded hazelnut spread and take-and-bake pizzas.

To say the history behind this Costco-exclusive soda is murky is an understatement. Though it's clear the cola has since been discontinued, there isn't much information on when it was introduced. According to Reddit, the store offered a pre-Kirkland beverage called Simply (the Kirkland brand was introduced in 1995), as well as an official Kirkland Signature Cola sometime later. As explained by a self-described Costco employee on the social media site, Kirkland soda was discontinued in 2015. The Redditor also admitted that the soda didn't have a particularly good flavor and that it was not popular.