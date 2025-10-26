The Genius Pot Lid Storage Hack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's one kitchen problem that plagues experienced chefs and new home cooks alike, particularly if they're making the most of a small kitchen. That's what to do with pot lids. Storing them on top of the pot is convenient, but it often prevents efficient storage. Meanwhile, a pile of assorted lids can make using your cabinets difficult and unsightly. You might even give up and stash them in that awkward space above the cabinets that is often unused. Fortunately, there's an easy, simple solution that even the least handy individuals can implement in their kitchen: adhesive hooks installed inside cabinets.

One of the best ways these low-cost hardware items can supercharge your organization game involves taking advantage of the inside of cabinet doors, a space that's frequently ignored even by experienced organizers. By attaching hooks to the door at the appropriate width, pot lids can quickly but securely slide into place. This typically requires little to no space on the interior shelves from the pot's lid and handle, making it a true addition of space, not just a more efficient use of it.

Naturally, there are some tips that can ensure this hack works as well as possible. Although some on Reddit complained that the lid caused the hooks to fall, it's likely that purchasing high-quality products with strong adhesives rated for an appropriate weight would go a long way toward resolving the issue.