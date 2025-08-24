Why Kitchens Have That Awkward Space Above Cabinets

When it comes to the kitchen, cabinet space is prime real estate. If you don't have enough of it, you may be frustrated by the gap between the cabinets and ceiling. That area surely would have been the ideal place for more cabinet space. What's the deal with that dead zone anyway?

If there's a boxy wall that fills the space between the cabinets and the ceiling, that's called a soffit. It's an interior design trick made popular in the 1960s that's used to hide wires or pipes that may run along the top of the walls. (Of all the old-school kitchen trends like kitchen sink skirts and Pyrex making a comeback, we don't anticipate soffits will gain favor again since most folks renovate to remove them.)

However, there's not always a soffit built into that area. Depending on how high your ceilings are, you might have upwards of a foot of dead space between them. Often this is done because cabinets built so high that they require a step ladder are impractical for everyday use. By keeping cabinets at a reachable height (and therefore smaller), you also cut down on the building cost. Soffits made of dry wall offered a cheap alternative while still giving that "fitted kitchen" look.