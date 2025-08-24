Why Kitchens Have That Awkward Space Above Cabinets
When it comes to the kitchen, cabinet space is prime real estate. If you don't have enough of it, you may be frustrated by the gap between the cabinets and ceiling. That area surely would have been the ideal place for more cabinet space. What's the deal with that dead zone anyway?
If there's a boxy wall that fills the space between the cabinets and the ceiling, that's called a soffit. It's an interior design trick made popular in the 1960s that's used to hide wires or pipes that may run along the top of the walls. (Of all the old-school kitchen trends like kitchen sink skirts and Pyrex making a comeback, we don't anticipate soffits will gain favor again since most folks renovate to remove them.)
However, there's not always a soffit built into that area. Depending on how high your ceilings are, you might have upwards of a foot of dead space between them. Often this is done because cabinets built so high that they require a step ladder are impractical for everyday use. By keeping cabinets at a reachable height (and therefore smaller), you also cut down on the building cost. Soffits made of dry wall offered a cheap alternative while still giving that "fitted kitchen" look.
How to turn should-be cabinet space ito useful shelf space
If you're interested in utilizing the empty space between your cabinets and the ceiling, there are many ways to do it. While shoving any old appliance or soup pot up there may not suit your home decor vibe, a carefully curated selection of things can actually add to the room. Not only does it add some visual interest, it pulls the eye up making the room appear bigger.
To make use of space while still making it look intentional, try displaying things of a similar nature. If you have a large vase collection or an assortment of wooden bowls, you might try moving them to the tops of the cabinets to free up space and add some flair. If you prefer a more rustic aesthetic, store bulk items in large (yet oh-so-fashionable) mason jars. This is a kitchen storage solution Ina Garten swears by.
If you don't need the counter space, but you don't like the way the open space looks, you can decorate in some really sophisticated ways. Those lucky enough to have an abundance of natural light in the kitchen might try hanging an assortment of plants and vines to liven up the space. (Adding a spider plant or two might even help with kitchen odors!) If you have several framed paintings, layering those artfully above the cabinets can make the room feel straight out of a home decorating magazine.