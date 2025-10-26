This Neighborhood Only Spans 5.71 Square Miles — But Boasts A Star-Studded Culinary Scene

The Los Angeles food scene is like no other, with restaurants serving up everything from tacos to some of the absolute best sushi in the United States. Yet within Los Angeles, no two neighborhoods share the same gastronomic identity, as each boasts a distinctive roster and vibe of dining options. While neighborhoods like Koreatown and the Arts District have made culinary names for themselves, another L.A. neighborhood has emerged with a burgeoning and blossoming food scene — an impressive feat, considering this particular area only spans 5.71 square miles.

Beverly Hills, California — long known as a haunt of high-end shopping and celebrity glamour — maintains that same level of elevated glitz in its cuisine. Sure, Humphrey Bogart's beloved brunch restaurant, Romanoff's, may have closed its Beverly Hills doors in the 1960s, but the Beverly Hills of today pays homage to that historic glamour. A reservation at most of the neighborhood's restaurants doubles as a special experience in its own right. Much like Los Angeles at large, Beverly Hills' arsenal of restaurants embraces more than one identity — doing so in a tailored, curated manner, with options for omakase sushi, rooftop caviar, and artisanal pizza alike. So, whether you're strolling Rodeo Drive or visiting Beverly Hills Garden Park, you can choose whatever food most speaks to you.