This Neighborhood Only Spans 5.71 Square Miles — But Boasts A Star-Studded Culinary Scene
The Los Angeles food scene is like no other, with restaurants serving up everything from tacos to some of the absolute best sushi in the United States. Yet within Los Angeles, no two neighborhoods share the same gastronomic identity, as each boasts a distinctive roster and vibe of dining options. While neighborhoods like Koreatown and the Arts District have made culinary names for themselves, another L.A. neighborhood has emerged with a burgeoning and blossoming food scene — an impressive feat, considering this particular area only spans 5.71 square miles.
Beverly Hills, California — long known as a haunt of high-end shopping and celebrity glamour — maintains that same level of elevated glitz in its cuisine. Sure, Humphrey Bogart's beloved brunch restaurant, Romanoff's, may have closed its Beverly Hills doors in the 1960s, but the Beverly Hills of today pays homage to that historic glamour. A reservation at most of the neighborhood's restaurants doubles as a special experience in its own right. Much like Los Angeles at large, Beverly Hills' arsenal of restaurants embraces more than one identity — doing so in a tailored, curated manner, with options for omakase sushi, rooftop caviar, and artisanal pizza alike. So, whether you're strolling Rodeo Drive or visiting Beverly Hills Garden Park, you can choose whatever food most speaks to you.
Expect a dulcet dining experience in Beverly Hills
While small in size, Beverly Hills will satisfy your sweet and savory cravings with its curated combination of independent restaurants and beloved international and East Coast eateries. If you have a hankering for Italian, for instance, you can snag a sandwich from Florentine favorite, All'Antico Vinaio. For another Mediterranean meal, share small plates from Bacari, which has restaurants across Los Angeles. Follow those bites with a Levain Bakery chocolate chip cookie or a Sprinkles cupcake to round off your lunch.
If you'd rather have a meal that's unique to this particular neighborhood, many of the city's high-end hotels, from The Beverly Hills Hotel to The Maybourne, combine impressive menus with jaw-dropping views. At the Waldorf Astoria, you can pair caviar-topped tuna crispy rice with sweeping city panoramas from the magnificent Rooftop Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, Dante — a swanky New York-based bar known for its elevated pizzas — opened in the Maybourne Hotel in 2023. Unlike its East Coast counterpart, this particular location embraces a Beverly Hills twist: From any of the outdoor tables, you can gaze out at the Hollywood sign, grounding yourself in rooftop luxury.
You can even partake in Beverly Hills' signature pastime — shopping. Peruse the cheese and charcuterie essentials at The Cheese Store, or indulge in the "Rolls Royce of chocolates" with truffles from Diane Kron Chocolatier. Why not combine food with the neighborhood's shopping reputation for the ultimate Beverly Hills experience?