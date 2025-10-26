Aluminum Foil Has Two Sides For A Reason, Here's Why

Aluminum foil is a kitchen essential that you likely use regardless of whether you consider yourself an expert chef. The material is perfect for lining dishes and trays to prevent sticking or spills and wrapping up your food to keep it warm after it's cooked. But if you've ever taken a good look at a sheet of foil, you may have noticed that it has two distinct sides. As it turns out, there's a reason for that difference.

Typically, one side of the foil is shiny while the other side remains duller. The contrast in sheen is due to the process that goes into crafting each roll of foil. According to the USDA, aluminum foil starts as a liquid alloy of metals — 98.5% aluminum, iron, and silicon. This alloy is rolled very thin and hardens as it passes through the rollers which are chilled by water. In the final rolling, two sheets of foil pass through the rollers at once. This means that only one side of the foil comes into contact with the roller itself — creating the shinier side — whereas the inside remains dull.

This whole manufacturing process is called milling, and it is done to ensure that the foil has the right texture, shape, and properties that make it an essential kitchen assistant. Although it might be cooler if both sides of the foil were shiny, the sheets would break if only one went through the rolling process at a time, making the pairs essential.