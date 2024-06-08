You've Been Using Aluminum Foil All Wrong, According To Experts

Aluminum foil is a kitchen essential that you likely give little thought to — until you run out and are left wondering whether to use baking parchment instead and go without. It's not the most exciting or intriguing of kitchen topics, but learning the dos and don'ts of this staple can help you be a better cook. It's the sort of thing that people assume they know how to handle, when they could actually be making some common mistakes.

We spoke to four cooking experts and, according to them, you've been using aluminum foil all wrong. What's more, you probably didn't even know it. If you've been covering the bottom of your oven in foil to prevent messes, that's a mistake. Maybe you often refrigerate food wrapped in aluminum foil. Well, our experts say that's all wrong, too.

Don't be disheartened. Everyone makes mistakes. And we're not about to just tell you what you're doing wrong and leave it at that. Rather, we'll go over some common errors home cooks often make with aluminum foil and tell you how to fix them or what to do instead. It can make all the difference to your kitchen prowess, so you'll soon be on your way to leveling up your cooking skills.