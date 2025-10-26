One Of Charleston's Best Restaurants Is Also A Paranormal Hotspot

You've heard of dinner and a show, but at Poogan's Porch in Charleston, South Carolina, the dining experience can be positively out of this world. That's because the restaurant is not only known among local foodies as one of the Holy City's top restaurants, but also for what could be called an unusual "regular." That's the ghost of one of the building's former residents, who's made herself known to diners, staff, and others around Poogan's for decades.

The spirit in question is purported to be that of Zoe Saint Amand, who was born in Charleston in the late 19th century. She never married, and spent most of her life with her sister in residences that included the building at 72 Queen Street that later became Poogan's Porch. After her sister's death, she lived alone for years before her own death in the 1950s, more than two decades before Poogan's was established in 1976. However, by some accounts, she's never left the property.

Zoe's spirit, which appears as an elderly woman in a black dress, has been spotted in a variety of ways and spaces throughout the restaurant. Some in the neighborhood have reported seeing her in the building's upstairs windows, or appearing and then spontaneously disappearing while seated at tables, while workers have spoken of eerie noises. Diners have also supposedly glimpsed her ghost without even realizing they were witnessing a potentially paranormal event, and even the building's owner has encountered unexplainable lipstick prints on coffee cups, as if left by Zoe's specter.