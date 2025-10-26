The Vintage Southern Condiment That Transforms Ordinary Biscuits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From sweet tea to pecan pie, Southerners love their sugar. It's no wonder that one Southern condiment from long ago has been used to add a little sweetness to plain biscuits: cane syrup. While less well-known today, this molasses-like substance was once a staple at the breakfast table. The winning combination of biscuits and cane syrup is definitely a Southern comfort food you need to try before you die.

So, what exactly is cane syrup? It's made from sugarcane juice, a super sweet liquid derived from sugarcane. To make cane syrup, you boil down pure sugarcane juice until it forms a dark, viscous liquid. Despite being made from such a saccharine substance, cane syrup is actually a little less sweet than more popular breakfast sauces like maple syrup. Nevertheless, it has a vaguely burnt, caramelized flavor that many find appealing, especially when paired with a plate of biscuits.

Cane syrup used to be ubiquitous in the South. It was not uncommon to find cane syrup dispensers when eating out. Southern restaurant biscuits were frequently served with cane syrup on the side, the same way pancakes typically come with maple syrup today. Cane syrup is still readily available for purchase, but it's not as fashionable as it once was.