The Vintage Southern Condiment That Transforms Ordinary Biscuits
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From sweet tea to pecan pie, Southerners love their sugar. It's no wonder that one Southern condiment from long ago has been used to add a little sweetness to plain biscuits: cane syrup. While less well-known today, this molasses-like substance was once a staple at the breakfast table. The winning combination of biscuits and cane syrup is definitely a Southern comfort food you need to try before you die.
So, what exactly is cane syrup? It's made from sugarcane juice, a super sweet liquid derived from sugarcane. To make cane syrup, you boil down pure sugarcane juice until it forms a dark, viscous liquid. Despite being made from such a saccharine substance, cane syrup is actually a little less sweet than more popular breakfast sauces like maple syrup. Nevertheless, it has a vaguely burnt, caramelized flavor that many find appealing, especially when paired with a plate of biscuits.
Cane syrup used to be ubiquitous in the South. It was not uncommon to find cane syrup dispensers when eating out. Southern restaurant biscuits were frequently served with cane syrup on the side, the same way pancakes typically come with maple syrup today. Cane syrup is still readily available for purchase, but it's not as fashionable as it once was.
Does cane syrup deserve a comeback?
While cane syrup is still commonplace in Cajun and Creole cuisine, it's become a bit niche elsewhere. Southern grandparents likely have fond memories of cane syrup-slathered biscuits, but younger generations may balk at this molasses-like substance being poured over their food. Biscuits with toppings that fall undeniably into either the sweet or savory category — like honey and gravy, respectively — tend to be more popular. Still, we think this dark horse condiment may be worth revisiting.
Keep in mind, cane syrup is something of an acquired taste, especially for those who did not grow up eating it. While it is plenty sweet at first bite, it does come with a slightly bitter aftertaste that some may find initially surprising. So, if you dislike it, try giving it at least one more chance. Part of the reason cane syrup is such a great accompaniment to biscuits is its mild flavor; it adds a little something extra without drowning out other tastes.
Ordinary biscuits are not the only old-school Southern meal that pairs well with cane syrup. You can also swap it out for maple syrup on pancakes or waffles, or pour a dash into baked beans to add a little richness. It's also a great addition to cocktails, pairing especially well with rum.