The One Cheese You're Probably Not Using In Mac And Cheese But Should Be
Mac and cheese is an American classic beloved far and wide, from school lunch rooms to upscale eateries. While a rather specific vision comes to the collective mind's eye when mac and cheese is mentioned, there are a million ways to get creative with your favorite comfort dish. For starters, you can try switching up which cheese you use. While you may have pigeonholed it as a creamy flatbread topper, goat cheese is one of the best cheeses to use in your homemade mac and cheese recipe.
Cheddar is often the go-to cheese for mac and cheese due to its bold flavor and prime meltability at higher temperatures. But opting for goat cheese in your creamy homestyle mac and cheese recipe adds a tangy twist to the dish. With that earthy and acidic barnyard sort of flavor that goat cheese is known for, it adds a different and unexpected dimension that can easily be complimented with herbs and garlic. Depending on your palette, you might also try balancing the tartness with the sweetness of some roasted delicata squash and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Aside from the interesting flavors, using goat cheese in your recipe also ups the ante when it comes to the creaminess of the final product, especially if you are using it in tandem with other cheeses, milk, and butter. It melts with ease, adding richness without much melty cheese pull.
Easy on the gut
Using goat cheese is also a somewhat lighter option, as goat's milk is naturally lower in fat and calories than your typical cow's milk cheese, making it a good option for folks who are aiming to avoid heavier foods. Goat cheese contains less lactose than the bovine variety, making it easier for some people to digest. And, as is true with all cheese, the fermentation process works to lower the lactose content even further. After six to nine months, most traces of lactose will have vanished. Many recipes would have you combine goat cheese with Parmesan or cheddar and a healthy dose of milk and butter, however, non-dairy substitutions can be made to make the entire ensemble available to those with dairy restrictions. Alternatively, you can create a sauce by adding goat cheese to your drained pasta water so that it easily coats the macaroni and stays creamy.
However, if you really want to make your mac and cheese taste like restaurant quality, start with a roux. Cooking down fat (think, butter or oil) and flour before adding milk creates a creamy bechamel sauce that goat cheese can easily blend into. Not only does this method add flavor and dimension to the dish, but it also ensures the goat cheese is seamlessly incorporated into a creamy sauce rather than remaining crumbly. Be sure to whisk in the goat cheese once the bechamel is taken off the stove, as goat cheese can seize up at higher temperatures.