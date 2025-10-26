The One Cheese You're Probably Not Using In Mac And Cheese But Should Be

Mac and cheese is an American classic beloved far and wide, from school lunch rooms to upscale eateries. While a rather specific vision comes to the collective mind's eye when mac and cheese is mentioned, there are a million ways to get creative with your favorite comfort dish. For starters, you can try switching up which cheese you use. While you may have pigeonholed it as a creamy flatbread topper, goat cheese is one of the best cheeses to use in your homemade mac and cheese recipe.

Cheddar is often the go-to cheese for mac and cheese due to its bold flavor and prime meltability at higher temperatures. But opting for goat cheese in your creamy homestyle mac and cheese recipe adds a tangy twist to the dish. With that earthy and acidic barnyard sort of flavor that goat cheese is known for, it adds a different and unexpected dimension that can easily be complimented with herbs and garlic. Depending on your palette, you might also try balancing the tartness with the sweetness of some roasted delicata squash and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Aside from the interesting flavors, using goat cheese in your recipe also ups the ante when it comes to the creaminess of the final product, especially if you are using it in tandem with other cheeses, milk, and butter. It melts with ease, adding richness without much melty cheese pull.