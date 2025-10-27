The Salsa Warning Sign To Watch For At Mexican Restaurants
Although you can find plenty of fast casual imitations of whichever cultural cuisine you're craving, nothing beats the real deal. When it comes to Mexican food, for instance, an authentic dining experience is always going to beat takeout from Taco Bell (our apologies to the crunchwrap supreme). But even if the restaurant you've rolled up to for tacos and enchiladas looks legit, there are some tell-tale signs to watch for that reveal whether or not the kitchen is totally faking it.
One of the first things to consider at a Mexican eatery is the salsa situation. According to Miguel Martín Gómez, the chef and owner of Colíma Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Amsterdam, it's a total red flag if there aren't at least three different types of homemade salsa on the menu. As he told Tasting Table, "It's just the way it's done in Mexico, and it's part of the culture."
Simply put, if a Mexican eatery is lacking in the salsa department, it's a sure sign that it's going to be lacking everywhere else. Plus, if there's only one salsa option, it may be an indicator that the establishment is using a mass-produced or jarred product. Let's just say that cutting corners when it comes to something as basic as salsa does not bode well for the quality of the restaurant's other dishes — and it pretty much guarantees that your quest for authentic cuisine has reached a dead end.
Green flags that indicate you're in for an authentic Mexican meal
If you walk into a Mexican restaurant and there's a bland, watery bowl of salsa waiting at your table alongside a plate of stale tortilla chips, you'll want to head straight for the exit. But if you're met with a variety of made-from-scratch salsas, especially ones featuring traditional ingredients like fresh tomatoes, green tomatillos, and habanero peppers, make yourself comfortable: You're likely in for some delicious fare, crafted by cooks who actually know what they're doing.
But homemade salsa isn't the only green flag to seek out. Every great Mexican restaurant should also pass the tortilla test. Like the selection of sauces and condiments, it's a good indicator that everything on the menu is freshly made if the plate of tortillas are warm and bubbling, handmade and served right out of the pan. If you want to dive a little deeper into the bread basket, you'll know things are really legit if the type of tortilla — flour or corn — is in line with the specific type of regional Mexican cuisine the establishment is spotlighting. Here's a quick lesson: Corn is more prevalent in Southern Mexican cuisine, while flour tortillas are more popular in the north.
Don't get us wrong. There are plenty of store-bought salsas (and tortillas, for that matter) that will work fine for a Mexican-themed meal at home. But if you're heading out for a special feast, you shouldn't settle for anything less than the best — and that's always going to involve starting from scratch.
