The Salsa Warning Sign To Watch For At Mexican Restaurants

Although you can find plenty of fast casual imitations of whichever cultural cuisine you're craving, nothing beats the real deal. When it comes to Mexican food, for instance, an authentic dining experience is always going to beat takeout from Taco Bell (our apologies to the crunchwrap supreme). But even if the restaurant you've rolled up to for tacos and enchiladas looks legit, there are some tell-tale signs to watch for that reveal whether or not the kitchen is totally faking it.

One of the first things to consider at a Mexican eatery is the salsa situation. According to Miguel Martín Gómez, the chef and owner of Colíma Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Amsterdam, it's a total red flag if there aren't at least three different types of homemade salsa on the menu. As he told Tasting Table, "It's just the way it's done in Mexico, and it's part of the culture."

Simply put, if a Mexican eatery is lacking in the salsa department, it's a sure sign that it's going to be lacking everywhere else. Plus, if there's only one salsa option, it may be an indicator that the establishment is using a mass-produced or jarred product. Let's just say that cutting corners when it comes to something as basic as salsa does not bode well for the quality of the restaurant's other dishes — and it pretty much guarantees that your quest for authentic cuisine has reached a dead end.