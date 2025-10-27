America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Restaurants In Every State

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but not every restaurant treats it that way. For many eateries, breakfast is just an afterthought, a way to keep the kitchen running until the lunch crowd comes in. So, it's always a joy when you find a restaurant that makes breakfast king. A joy, and a perilous burden: Tip off too many people about the breakfast paradise you've found, and suddenly there's a line of brunch enthusiasts down the block and no seat at the table for you.

That's why so many locals treat their favorite hole-in-the-wall breakfast joint like a secret legacy, passed down only to the worthiest. While tourists flock to the most popular chain breakfast restaurants, those in the know get their pancakes and breakfast waffles served up on greasy griddles far from prying eyes.

Until now, that is. We've scoured the truck stops, back alleys, and forgotten side streets of America to find the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast joints in every state. So welcome to the fellowship of breakfast. We're sure the secret is safe with you.