The Property Brothers' Appliance Hack That Transforms Any Kitchen

Unless you have a humongous kitchen with endless storage space, your countertops are likely home to several small appliances which you use on a regular basis and thus don't want to tuck away. However, they could also be the reason your kitchen doesn't feel as magazine-worthy as you want it to. In an episode of HGTV's "Celebrity IOU," The Property Brothers' Drew Scott shared his opinion that "nothing is worse" than kitchens where "you can't even see the countertop because there's so many appliances on it."

Luckily, the design duo also shared their go-to hack that addresses this issue: Creating an appliance garage. An appliance garage is some type of compartment or cabinet where you can store your appliances so they're out of sight but still easily accessible. The accessibility is the key difference between an appliance garage and simply carving out extra storage space to keep your appliances — you don't want to be forced to wrangle your toaster from the top shelf of the pantry every time you need to use it. This means that, whatever your appliance garage looks like, it must incorporate both electrical outlets and a reasonable amount of clearance space above or around the appliances so they can be used with ease. If you need to clear a bit of extra space to create an appliance garage, consider some space-saving hacks like wall-mounting a magnetic knife rack or spice rack or installing items like a paper towel holder on the underside of cabinets.