Ranking McDonald's Ice Cream Items From Worst To Best (If The Machine Is Working)

It's always exciting heading to McDonald's for one of the restaurant's popular ice cream treats. Will the machine be working this time or will you have to settle for soda and an order of fries instead of the McFlurry you've been desperately craving all day? In situations like this, it's best to go in with your hopes somewhere in the middle so you can be either delightfully surprised if the soft serve is flowing or at least not entirely crushed if the "not in service" sign is hanging around the handle. Provided there is ice cream enough to go around, McDonald's offers some pretty popular selections in its ice cream collection, all of which are worth tasting at least once.

But if ice cream availability is a dice roll at Ronald's restaurant, you should have an idea of which McDonald's soft serve treats are premium picks. I sauntered into the McDonald's up the street from me to order as many cool items as possible and give you my opinion on which ones offer chills and thrills and which ones are more likely to leave you cold. Though there's no such thing as bad McDonald's ice cream, there are definitely better choices to be made, especially when having access to the frozen goods amounts to playing soft-serve roulette.