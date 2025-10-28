The Best Chinese Food On A Budget In NYC, According To A Local

Walk down any street in Manhattan's Chinatown, and prepare to have your senses flooded by lights, sounds, smells, and throngs of locals and tourists looking for a bite to eat. The neighborhood's chaos is part of its charm, as are its restaurants, which feature some of New York's greatest budget eats.

For the fifteen years that I've been eating out in New York, I've probably consumed more Chinese food than any other single cuisine. The options are seemingly endless, with restaurants closing down, popping up, or rebranding at a mind-boggling pace. And while I love the novelty of trying out a new Chinatown eatery, there's one place that always keeps me coming back.

Deluxe Green Bo is a narrow hallway of a restaurant with just a handful of tables that are almost always full of groups of hungry customers sipping hot tea and fighting over the last soup dumpling in the bamboo steamer. While the menu features some famous Americanized Chinese food you won't find in China, it's also brimming with authentic classics for those who know what to order.